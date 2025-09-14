Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Reveal Photos From Their Secret Wedding As Actor’s Mother Reveals Her ‘Lasting’ Pre-Marital Advice

In a highly anticipated television appearance, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have shared a glimpse into their private life, including never-before-seen photos from their nuptials. The couple’s discussion on The Tamron Hall Show offered new details about their journey to the altar, including the crucial role Majors’ mother played in their union.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good’s wedding, which a source confirmed took place in March 2025, was a private affair that followed a whirlwind romance. They began dating in May 2023 and announced their engagement in November 2024. Their love story blossomed amid intense public scrutiny, particularly surrounding Majors’ legal issues. However, the couple’s recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show painted a picture of a strong, faith-based union, with Majors’ mother, Terri Anderson-Watson, at the center of it all.

The couple shared never-before-seen photos from their special day, which showed the two at the altar. Good’s attire was a cream lace gown with spaghetti straps and a short netted white veil. Majors, meanwhile, wore a white buttoned shirt over cream pants, and accessorized with a large silver watch. The photos showed the couple smiling as they held hands, shared a kiss, and even posed with their moms for a selfie.

Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good’s Wedding: A Vow Before God, Officiated by Mom

Anderson-Watson, who works as a pastor and licensed therapist, revealed on the show that she was the one who led their premarital counseling sessions and officiated the wedding. “Because this is a vow they’re making before God. It had to be for real. It had to be deepened. It had to be lasting,” she said. Anderson-Watson added that she was initially concerned about their “spiritual position in marriage” and guided them through sessions focused on commitment, faith, and their plans for the future. She also posed a thought-provoking question, “There’s so much of that independence going on with them both being who they are and having all this life that they have. How are they going to be the difference in the industry, in their marriage?”

Anderson-Watson’s confidence in the union was solidified by Meagan’s unwavering support for her son. The pastor recalled how Good supported Majors during his assault trial, saying she “knew that they were ready from the moment I met Megan.” She recalled how Good “came as his friend and handed me anointing oil as I prayed for him, and then took this man as a friend in her arms and held his head in her hands, and cried and prayed with him.”

The legal backstory to their relationship is significant. Initial reports of their relationship came two months after Majors was charged with physically assaulting a woman while riding in a New York taxi cab in March 2023. That December, the actor was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, which is a violation. He was later sentenced to participate in a one-year domestic violence treatment program. Good herself was previously married to DeVon Franklin for nine years before their split in December 2021.

