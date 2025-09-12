Listen Live
Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

 In a live interview Friday morning, Trump said someone close to the suspect turned him in.

Published on September 12, 2025

FBI SEEKS HELP
Source: @FBI / @FBI

Authorities have identified Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, as the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Robinson was reportedly turned in by his father after recognizing him in surveillance footage released by law enforcement.

The footage showed the suspect fleeing the scene at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot during an event on September 10.

President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest, stating, “We have him,” during a live interview.

Trump praised the collaborative efforts of local and federal authorities, as well as the role of Robinson’s family in his capture.

Robinson is accused of firing a single shot from an elevated position, fatally striking Kirk in the neck.

A high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered near the scene, and investigators are analyzing additional evidence, including a palm print and shoe impressions.

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was a prominent conservative figure and advocate for youth engagement in politics. His death has sparked widespread condemnation of political violence and calls for justice.

