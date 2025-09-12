Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Glorilla, aka Brianna, has entered the 2 vs 1 chat.

By now, we’ve all heard chatty Cathy’s recent jail calls with him talking about numerous artists in the hip-hop community, people who are supposed to be his friends, brothers, he calls them. He talked about people like Future, Lil Baby, of course Gunna, Gucci Mane, and even his own girlfriend Mariah the scientist, the list goes on, but there was one person in particular that he talked about and was nottt going for it, and to be honest, we were not mad at her response.

In one of Young Thug’s recently released jail calls, he was chatting with his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, and brought up Memphis rapper Glorilla, calling her ugly. Mind you, this comment was completely unprovoked. However, Mariah responded by saying, “You know, people say she looks like Rihanna.” Thug responds, “More like Brianna.”

Insinuating she’s an off-brand version of Rihanna.

September 10, Gorilla dropped a diss track to young thug and his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist. Honestly, it’s hilarious. Take a listen. As she samples the 2009 hit Lookin’ Boy by Hotstylz for her diss track.

People on social media are saying they should know better than to get into it with people from Memphis due to their sharp tongues and wit.

Which Big Glo did not fall short of. Some of the references and names she calls young thug are literally out of this world;it almost makes you wonder how she thought of these digs.

Nonetheless, at the end of her song, she lets it be known that this song is fun and games and that she wants to make rap fun again.

It’ll be interesting to see how young thug and Mariah the Scientist feel about the diss, if they take it as a joke or not, ANDif they’ll clap back with their own track towards Glo, funny or serious, but I fear Big Glo is up 1000 points right now.

Glorilla Disses Young Thug And Mariah The Scientist In New Song was originally published on thebeatdfw.com