Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event
OREM, UT.–Political activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has reportedly been shot at a Turning Point rally at Utah Valley University near Provo.
Video posted on social media appears to show Kirk being shot in the neck.
According to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, it happened during a Q-and-A with students.
Other footage shows a large crowd scattering. A suspect is reportedly in custody.
Another video shows a man being detained who reportedly shot Charlie kirk.
Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event was originally published on wibc.com
