Tyrese Says He'd Do 'Pony' Better Than Ginuwine

Trending on the Timeline: Tyrese Says He’d Do ‘Pony’ Better Than Ginuwine

Tyrese claims he would have made Ginuwine's hit song "Pony" even better, sparking a fun debate among R&B fans.

Published on September 9, 2025

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

Let’s get into the tea that’s trending on the timeline. Every once in a while, Tyrese gets on social media and lets it all out, and this time, he has something to say about one of the biggest R&B hits ever.

In a recent social media moment, Tyrese made the bold claim that if Timbaland had played him the beat for Ginuwine’s iconic song “Pony” back in the day, he would have done it “way better.” He even said he would have killed the video too, claiming dancing is his thing—though we can’t say we’ve ever seen him bust a move like that. He playfully added that he decided to “let Ginuwine have it.”

Now, you know this got people talking. Tyrese and Ginuwine have two completely different styles. Tyrese is the king of the smooth, romantic ballad, while Ginuwine gave us an anthem for the ages with “Pony.” Their voices and vibes are worlds apart, but it’s hard not to be curious. Could you imagine Tyrese on that track? It’s the kind of thing that makes you wish for an AI version just to see what it would sound like.

Knowing that Tyrese and Ginuwine have their friendly feuds now and then, this could just be some playful banter between R&B legends. We’ll have to wait and see if Ginuwine claps back.


