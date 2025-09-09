Desktop banner image
JASON NELSON SHINES ON THE STELLAR AWARDS STAGE

Published on September 9, 2025

40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Gospel music’s coolest crooner Jason Nelson and the incredible vocalist Melvin Crispell III were a dynamic duo on the stage of the 40th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards that aired this past weekend on the BET cable channel. Their vocals soared on the soulful worship tune “Yahweh” that won thunderous applause from the sold-out audience. The song hit No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase Gospel Airplay charts a few months ago. The song drew praise across social media where one fan wrote on Instagram, “Jason Nelson can just sing anything.”

Nelson, who was nominated for nine Stellar Awards, took home a trophy in the category of Contemporary Album of the Year for his critically acclaimed project, You Belong: Live in Durham. Another track from the album is climbing gospel radio playlists everywhere. The velvet smooth single “Made New (Radio Edit)” with Madison Ryan Ward is already a fan favorite having gained nearly 5 million digital streams. The 40th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards program is airing in syndication through the end of September.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQp2z3AAadA&list=RDMQp2z3AAadA&start_radio=1

JASON NELSON SHINES ON THE STELLAR AWARDS STAGE  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Close