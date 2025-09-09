Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Local

CeCe Winans Builds Global Legacy

CeCe Winans Builds Global Legacy With More Than This World Tour

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 K-LOVE Fan Awards
Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

(Los Angeles, CA) CeCe Winans continues to stand as one of the most commanding voices in music, building on a legacy defined by both critical acclaim, spiritual impact, and heartfelt service. Her latest More Than This World Tour has expanded into a global phenomenon, marking her first international tour in more than a decade and reinforcing her influence as both an artist and evangelist.

The international tour spanned 11 countries across 3 continents, drawing more than 100,000 people worldwide. Highlights included:

  • Kingston, Jamaica – over 20,000 in attendance, where she was honored with the Key to the City and an official Mayoral Citation from Mayor Councilor Andrew A. Swaby, JP, celebrating her extraordinary contributions to gospel music and her life-changing global influence.
  • Port of Spain, Trinidad – a sold-out crowd of more than 12,500.
  • Africa – her first tour across the continent in over a decade, where a 7-city run drew nearly 50,000 people in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Kenya.

The Africa leg of the tour ended with a deeply personal moment in Nairobi, Kenya, where Winans partnered with Compassion International to visit a local church and deliver food and toiletries to a family in need, underscoring her commitment to ministry beyond the stage.

Reflecting on the experience, Winans shared:

“Walking into concerts filled with people from every corner of the world singing these songs of faith was overwhelming. This tour has reminded me that music truly transcends borders. It unites us, strengthens us, and draws us closer to God. And being able to step off the stage and serve communities, like my time in Kenya with Compassion International, was a powerful reminder that this calling is always bigger than me.”

By the end of 2025, Winans will have performed more than 90 concerts worldwide, with the More Than This Tour continuing into Spring 2026 for its final bow. The record-breaking success of this tour reaffirms her place as one of gospel music’s most influential figures, inspiring generations with a message of faith, hope, and love.

What’s Next for CeCe Winans:

  • “Come Jesus Come” continues climbing the charts at CCM and Gospel radio worldwide.
  • The final 2025 More Than This Tour date lands in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 23.
  • The Christmas Together Tour with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith kicks off in November, followed by an 8-city holiday tour with her sisters Angie and Debbie Winans. Most dates are already sold out or nearing capacity.
  • More special tour and music announcements coming soon as CeCe’s ministry and impact continue to reach new heights.

For more information about CeCe Winans visit www.cecewinans.com

SEE ALSO

CeCe Winans Builds Global Legacy With More Than This World Tour  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Waffle House Adds 50 Cent Surcharge On Eggs As Bird Flu Results In Price Increases
News

Waffle House Offers 24-Hour Delivery Service, Here’s How to Order

15 Items
Food & Drink

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try

National

Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event

10 Items
Music

The Best Of Roy Ayers: Honoring the Jazz Pioneer On His Birthday

Style & Fashion

Steal Olandria Carthen’s Radiant VMA Red Carpet Golden Glow

Elegantly Dressed Couple Walking in Manhattan at Dusk
6 Items
Sex & Relationships

Hooking Up? Top 10 Cities For Living Single And Black

Sports

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 1

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close