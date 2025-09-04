Listen Live
Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dead at 91

The founder of the Armani Group, he was a driving force in the fashion industry for over 50 years.

Published on September 4, 2025

Giorgio Armani - Runway - Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023
Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer whose name became synonymous with timeless elegance, has died at 91, his company announced Thursday.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said.

Armani had been in declining health for some time. His absence from Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June marked the first time in his career that he missed a runway show. His final public appearance was on May 21.

“Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse and ever-evolving projects both existing and in progress.”

Often called “Re Giorgio,” or King Giorgio, Armani launched his fashion house in 1975. His sleek, understated designs quickly became a hallmark of modern luxury, shaping both fashion and lifestyle.

Armani’s breakthrough came in 1980, when his tailored suits were famously worn by Richard Gere in the film American Gigolo. The brand soon expanded into a global empire that spanned couture, ready-to-wear, eyewear, footwear, accessories and even home goods.

