Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Recording Artists

Zacardi Cortez Takes Us to Church on Noochie's Front Porch

Zacardi Cortez Takes Us to Church on Noochie’s Front Porch

Noochies Front Porch has been blessed by one of Gospel musics best

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

What’s going on Praise Family?! Let’s talk about Noochie’s Front Porch. It’s a whole movement on YouTube, and our man Zacardi Cortez just went over there and left it all on the floor. He truly came through and took everybody to church.

In a recent live session, Zacardi delivered a powerful performance that reminded us why he’s a true voice in this gospel scene. He sang some anthems that had the comments section on fire. He blessed us with a few songs and gave us a powerful moment with “Lord Do It For Me.” You could just feel the energy, and it was a reminder that you don’t need a massive stage to have an incredible worship experience.

What I love about this is how authentic it is. The vibe is so real, with a live band and a simple setting that lets the anointing just flow. People were leaving comments like, “This song tears me up every time,” and “That man is sitting down singing like that? Whew!” It’s clear Zacardi’s ministry is reaching people right where they are.

This performance on Noochie’s Front Porch is another sign that artists are finding new ways to connect with people, and the ministry is moving right into our homes. It was a beautiful thing to see, and if you haven’t checked it out yet, you need to go see what the Lord is doing through him. It’s a blessing, no doubt.

SEE ALSO

Zacardi Cortez Takes Us to Church on Noochie’s Front Porch  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Television

10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

Celebrity

#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On September 2, Someone Should Alert Andy ASAP!

Entertainment

‘Purple Rain’ Star Apollonia Sues Prince Estate To Keep Her Name

Entertainment

Cracker Barrel Apologizes For Logo Change, Won’t Change It Back

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
66 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

10 Items
Local

The Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close