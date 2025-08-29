Zacardi Cortez Takes Us to Church on Noochie’s Front Porch

What’s going on Praise Family?! Let’s talk about Noochie’s Front Porch. It’s a whole movement on YouTube, and our man Zacardi Cortez just went over there and left it all on the floor. He truly came through and took everybody to church.

In a recent live session, Zacardi delivered a powerful performance that reminded us why he’s a true voice in this gospel scene. He sang some anthems that had the comments section on fire. He blessed us with a few songs and gave us a powerful moment with “Lord Do It For Me.” You could just feel the energy, and it was a reminder that you don’t need a massive stage to have an incredible worship experience.

What I love about this is how authentic it is. The vibe is so real, with a live band and a simple setting that lets the anointing just flow. People were leaving comments like, “This song tears me up every time,” and “That man is sitting down singing like that? Whew!” It’s clear Zacardi’s ministry is reaching people right where they are.

This performance on Noochie’s Front Porch is another sign that artists are finding new ways to connect with people, and the ministry is moving right into our homes. It was a beautiful thing to see, and if you haven’t checked it out yet, you need to go see what the Lord is doing through him. It’s a blessing, no doubt.

