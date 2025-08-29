Tasha Page-Lockhart Is Officially A Married Woman
Tasha has been open about her journey and her testimony, and to see her find this kind of peace and happiness is a true blessing. It’s a powerful reminder that God’s love story for us is always better than anything we could write ourselves.
It was a beautiful celebration of two people coming together in faith and love. Congratulations to Tasha and her new husband. We’re sending them all the blessings and well wishes as they start this new chapter together.
Tasha Page-Lockhart Is Officially A Married Woman was originally published on praisedc.com
