BILLBOARD GOSPEL AIRPLAY CHART (WEEK OF 8/30)

1.) Maverick CIty Music, Jordin Sparks & Chandler Moore – Constant

2.) Donald Lawrence – Words

3.) Me’Kayla – Give Me You

4. Erica Campbell – Trust and Obey

5.) Zacardi Cortez – Work It Out For Me

6.) Bri Babineaux – Confident

7.) Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way

8.) Jekalyn Carr – Don’t Faint

9.) William Murphy – Double

10.) Jovonta Patton – Your Name

11.) Kirk Franklin – Do It Again

12.) TI, Young Dro, Kirk Franklin – Thank God

13.) CeCe Winans – Come Jesus Come

14.) Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me

15.) Maverick City Music – Well, Well, Well

16.) Otis Kemp & Tasha Page Lockhart – Church Parking Lot

17.) Dante x Fridayy – Grateful

18.) Jor’Dan Armstrong – The Light

19.) SEMAJE – Green Light

20.) Brent Jones – Praise In The Choir Stand

Maverick City ‘Constant’ #1 on Billboard Gospel Airplay was originally published on praisedc.com