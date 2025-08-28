Desktop banner image
Maverick City 'Constant' #1 on Billboard Gospel Airplay

Maverick City is a Constant winner of Billboard's Gospel Airplay Chart Top Spot

Published on August 28, 2025

BILLBOARD GOSPEL AIRPLAY CHART (WEEK OF 8/30)

1.) Maverick CIty Music, Jordin Sparks & Chandler Moore – Constant
2.) Donald Lawrence – Words
3.) Me’Kayla – Give Me You
4. Erica Campbell – Trust and Obey
5.) Zacardi Cortez – Work It Out For Me
6.) Bri Babineaux – Confident
7.) Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way
8.) Jekalyn Carr – Don’t Faint
9.) William Murphy – Double
10.) Jovonta Patton – Your Name
11.) Kirk Franklin – Do It Again
12.) TI, Young Dro, Kirk Franklin – Thank God
13.) CeCe Winans – Come Jesus Come
14.) Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me
15.) Maverick City Music – Well, Well, Well
16.) Otis Kemp & Tasha Page Lockhart – Church Parking Lot
17.) Dante x Fridayy – Grateful
18.) Jor’Dan Armstrong – The Light
19.) SEMAJE – Green Light
20.) Brent Jones – Praise In The Choir Stand

Maverick City ‘Constant’ #1 on Billboard Gospel Airplay  was originally published on praisedc.com

