Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Lloyd Banks Bodies Drake & J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter”

Lloyd Banks Puts Drake & J.Cole’s “First Person Shooter” In A Body Bag With New Freestyle

Lloyd Banks shows once again why he’s still one of the best with his “Amnesia” freestyle.

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lloyd Banks "The Course Of The Inevitable 2" Album Listening Party...
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lloyd Banks shows once again why he’s still one of the best with his “Amnesia” freestyle.

Rapping over the beat from Drake and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter,” Banks slides in like it was his song to begin with. In just over two minutes, he reminds everyone that he is still one of them one’s. It’s a reminder that even without major label backing, Banks can still go bar-for-bar with the best.

The freestyle follows a strong stretch for the New York rapper. In 2025, he dropped “A.O.N. 3: Despite My Mistakes“, a solid project that featured legends like Styles P and Ghostface Killah. The album kept true to his sound while showing growth in his music. A year before that, he released “Halloween Havoc V” in 2024, continuing his yearly tradition of giving fans dark, focused tracks around the spooky season.

Banks has been fully independent since 2018, when he officially parted ways with 50 Cent and G-Unit Records. Since then, he’s stayed consistent, releasing music on his own terms and sticking to his lyrical roots.

Fans have praised Lloyd Banks for consistently delivering high-quality music throughout his career, never straying from his lyrical sharpness. For over two decades, he’s earned respect for staying true to his craft and giving Hip-Hop nothing but timeless bars.

SEE ALSO

Lloyd Banks Puts Drake & J.Cole’s “First Person Shooter” In A Body Bag With New Freestyle  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Television

10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

Celebrity

#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On September 2, Someone Should Alert Andy ASAP!

Entertainment

‘Purple Rain’ Star Apollonia Sues Prince Estate To Keep Her Name

Entertainment

Cracker Barrel Apologizes For Logo Change, Won’t Change It Back

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
66 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

10 Items
Local

The Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close