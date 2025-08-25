Desktop banner image
Detroit Gospel Legends Tour With Fred, Deitrick and More

Published on August 25, 2025

Women's Empowerment -- Deitrick Haddon
Get ready for The “Detroit Gospel Legends” tour featuring a star-studded lineup of gospel artists with performances scheduled for October and November 2025.  This event will also celebrate and feature multi-Grammy, Stellar, and BET Award-winning artists who grew up together in Detroit.  The tour includes stops in various cities, including Detroit, Chicago, and National Harbor, Maryland. 

The tour is presented by Universal Attractions Agency and features artists Fred HammondMarvin SappThe Clark SistersDeitrick Haddon, Carvin Winans, Lisa Page-Brooks and Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Tour Dates and Venues:

Detroit Gospel Legends Tour With Fred, Deitrick and More  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

