Big Boi Teams With Whirlpool: Washers That Play “So Fresh, So Clean”

Published on August 24, 2025

Greathouse Trial Law 10-Year Anniversary Celebration
Source: Derek White / Getty

Hip-hop legend Big Boi is taking laundry day to the next level with an unexpected partnership that’s turning heads across the [product] industry. The OutKast rapper has joined forces with appliance giant Whirlpool to launch a revolutionary line of washing machines and dryers that celebrate his iconic hit “So Fresh, So Clean.”

The collaboration transforms mundane household chores into musical moments. Each [product] in the Big Boi x Whirlpool collection plays the opening bars of “So Fresh, So Clean” when wash and dry cycles complete, creating an audio [feature] that connects music culture with everyday life.

“This partnership represents everything I stand for – keeping things fresh and clean while bringing joy to people’s daily routines,” Big Boi explained during the product launch.

Forget those boring buzzer sounds, you’ll know the laundry’s done the second you hear the classic sounds from Outkasts’ hit ‘So Fresh So Clean.’ Whirlpool and Big Boi are bringing the vibe straight to your laundry room, making chores feel less like a hassle and more like a party.

People are already loving it—85% say the new sounds actually make doing laundry better. The appliances feature slick front-load washers and matching dryers, all powered by custom audio tech made just for this collab.

The Big Boi x Whirlpool collection launches nationwide this fall, promising to revolutionize how consumers experience everyday appliances through the power of music.

