Mariah Carey to Receive Vanguard Award at 2025 VMAs
Ms. Mimi is finally getting her flowers at the MTV Video Music Awards. The icon will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during this year’s show. Carey will also hit the stage for a career-spanning performance; her first VMA appearance in two decades.
The ceremony airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, September 7th, on CBS (a first for the VMAs), with stream casts on MTV and Paramount+. Mimi last performed on the VMA stage in 2005, and the honor comes full circle as she presented the Vanguard Award to this year’s host, LL COOL J, back in 1997.
With 19 No. 1 hits to her name, six No. 1 albums, five Grammys, and one of the most influential catalogs in pop and R&B, Mariah Carey is cementing her legacy alongside past Vanguard recipients like Janet Jackson, Shakira, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, and Madonna. She also joins a streak of women being honored, the eighth in a row.
Carey also has a nomination out this year for Best R&B with her new single “Type Dangerous” off her upcoming 16th studio album Here for It All, dropping September 26th.
The 2025 VMAs are shaping up to be packed show. Lady Gaga leads with 12 nominations, followed by Bruno Mars (11), Kendrick Lamar (10), and Sabrina Carpenter (7).
Performers announced include Sabrina Carpenter, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin with DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Alex Warren, and more. Busta will receive the first Rock the Bells Visionary Award.
Fans can vote for their favorites at vote.mtv.com through September 5th. Best New Artist voting will stay open into the live show.
