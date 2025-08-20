Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Local

Maverick City Music Earns Third #1 at Gospel Radio

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

ATLANTA, GA (August 19, 2025) — Maverick City Music celebrates its third #1 single on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart as its popular single, “Constant”— with Jordin Sparks, Anthony Gargiula, and featuring Chandler Moore— hits the top spot for this reporting week. The song, released by Tribl Records, is also the highest-streaming song currently at Gospel radio, with over 30 million streams since its release.

The accomplishment marks Chandler Moore’s fourth #1 single (including his recent #1 for his solo effort, “Lead Me On”) and the first-ever Gospel Airplay chart-topper for both Jordin Sparks and Anthony Gargiula.

“Constant has been a needed testimony to God’s steadfastness in a world that is less certain than ever,” share Jonathan Jay (CEO, Maverick City Music) and Norman Gyamfi (Co-Founder & CEO, Insignia Assets). “We’re grateful to the Gospel music community for the unwavering support of this song, and to Jordin Sparks and Anthony Gargiula for joining us on it.”

“Constant” has resonated deeply with audiences for its message of God’s unwavering presence, as well as for uniting artists from diverse musical and cultural backgrounds in a way that celebrates collaboration, reinforcing Maverick City Music’s mission and impact across a variety of genres of music.

For more information on TRIBL follow @TriblRecords on social media and visit tribl.com.

SEE ALSO

Maverick City Music Earns Third #1 at Gospel Radio  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
66 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

10 Items
Sports

Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Best Performances

Pop Culture

Target CEO Steps Down Amid Tumbling Sales And Boycotts

21 Items
Sports

Wizards Legend John Wall Announces NBA Retirement, X Salutes With Hooper’s Highlights

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Finally Addresses Rumor She Welcomed A Child With Jason Lee: ‘The Whole World Has Lost Their Mind Over This Beautiful Baby’

10 Items
Local

The Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

5 Items
Shop

5 Beginner-Friendly Wigs That Prioritize Comfort and Style

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close