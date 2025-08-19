The Gospel Music Hall of Fame Announces its 2025 Inductees

Source: Fo Yo Soul / Fo Yo Soul

(St. Louis, MO – August 18, 2025) – As we celebrate the 46th Anniversary of Black Music Month, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) today announces its 2025 Induction Gala Ceremony and Expo, the two-day event is scheduled during Gospel Music Heritage Month on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the St. Louis Convention Center, 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO.

With a record-breaking number of inductions totaling more than 100 individuals, this year’s Gospel Music Hall of Fame event will be one for the records. “Through the power of Gospel music, we not only celebrate our rich heritage but also unite hearts and souls in faith, hope, and joy,” says Dr. Monica R. Butler, founder of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, headquarters in St. Louis. Butler is also a career radio and television broadcaster and filmmaker. “Let us preserve and promote the timeliness messages of love and redemption, inspiring future generations to carry the light of the Gospel forward.”

The 4th Annual Gospel Music Hall of Fame Honorary Inductees and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recipients will include multiple Grammy, Stellar, and Gospel Music Associations’ Dove Award winners and recording artists including Kirk Franklin (20-time Grammy Award winner); Yolanda Adams (four-time Grammy Award winner); The Clark Sisters with Elbertina “Twinkie” Clark (two-time Grammy Award winner), Karen Clark Sheard (four-time Grammy Award winner), Dorinda Clark-Cole (two-time Grammy Award winner), and Jacky Clark-Chisholm (two-time Grammy Award winner); Erica Campbell (six-time Grammy Award winner), Tina Campbell (four-time Grammy Award winner), Warryn Campbell (five-time Grammy Award winner), Dr. Jekalyn Carr (one-time Grammy Award winner), and Dr. Ricky Dillard, “The Choir Master” (eight-time Grammy-nominated recording artist).

Other double award recipients include legends of the Gospel music industry including Claude Lataillade, who is the co-founder of Gospo Centric Records, Lilly Mack Publishing, and co owner of Central South Distribution. Vicki Mack Lataillade is the business partner and wife of Claude Lataillade. She revolutionized the Gospel Music industry. Billboard magazine named her record label, Gospo Centric, the No. 1 Gospel label in America with sales of more than 30 million units. Her efforts in the music industry have resulted in sales of more than 100 million records. She founded Gospo Centric Records and Lilly Mack Publishing in 1992. She has grown her publishing company to a catalog of more than 1,200 songs with music from Kirk Franklin, Walter Hawkins, Kurt Carr, Byron Cage, Hezekiah Walker, and many more. D3 Entertainment Group is a premier marketing agency that oversees multi-media campaigns for music, film, and television projects, as well as faith-based institutions and initiatives, under the leadership of its co-founders Kelvis “Clyde” Duffie, Michelle S. Duffie, Kendall J. Duffie. Melanie Few is the founder and long-term executive producer of the now renamed The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration. Vy Higginsen is a playwright, theatrical producer, theater director and broadcast legend. She is best known on Broadway and New York Theater circles as the co-creator of the musical, MAMA, I WANT TO SING! and its subsequent MAMA theatrical brands. For more than ten years, Higginsen hosted radio shows on both WBLS-FM and WWRL-AM.

The other double award recipients conclude with Dr. Pat Houston, an author, global ambassador, entrepreneur, creative visionary, producer, and executive producer. With more than forty years of marketing, branding, and management experience, she is the president and CEO of WhitNip Inc., the executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, The Estate of Emily Houston, and the president of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation. Dr. Cheryl Jackson is an author, public speaker, business strategist, consultant, and multimillion-dollar social entrepreneur. She is the Power of Action advocate that equips people around the world with tools to empower them to act for their life and accelerate their career. Oprah said, “Cheryl is relentless.” Debbie May is a leading consultant for live concerts and stage production. She works as a stage manager, tour manager, production manager, floor director, live producer and talent coordinator. Celebrating more than 20 years in Gospel music and ministry, Rosie Trenia Moore is a consultant advisory strategist and the founder of RTM Group Services. Her company offers services in marketing, promotions, corporate events, project management, audio/video productions, media buys for television and radio, website/graphics, public relations, social media, artist development, radio tracking, branding, image consultant and more. Gwendolyn Quinn is a global award-winning publicist and media/marketing strategist, content creator, broadcast producer and an entertainment consultant. A Stellar Award-winning Gospel Radio Announcer Meta Washington is a radio host and program director of SiriusXM’s Kirk Franklin’s Praise channel. Rev. Joseph L. Williams is the senior pastor of Salem Bible Church of Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Harvey Watkins, Jr. is the lead singer of the world-renowned Canton Spirituals.

The Gospel Music Hall of Fame Posthumous Inductees

The Gospel Music Hall of Fame will posthumously inductee several legends who have been instrumental in the Gospel Music industry. Celebrating 40 years in music and entertainment, Dr. Whitney Houston began singing Gospel music at the age of five. She recorded several Gospel Music projects, which made a significant impact on the music industry. On tour, she always performed two-three Gospel tunes on all of her worldwide concert dates. Known globally as “The Voice,” with more than 220 million combined albums, singles and videos sold worldwide and counting, Whitney Houston has established a benchmark for superstardom. She is also the first Black recording artist to receive three RIAA Diamond certified albums. Born Emily Drinkard in Newark, NJ, and globally known as Dr. Cissy Houston, two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist Cissy Houston led a successful career as a solo and performing artist. She recorded one album with The Drinkard Singers, four albums with The Sweet Inspirations, more than ten solo albums, four compilations albums, five collaborative recordings, and numerous reissues projects have been released. As a first-call backup vocalist, she recorded and performed with a wide range of artists across multiple genres. The late Inez Andrews was a member of the iconic Gospel group, The Caravans, Andrews known around the world for her soaring contralto and vocal deliver on many songs including “Mary, Don’t You Weep.” The Grammy Award nominated and multiple Stellar Award winner also received the Ambassador Bobby Jones Legend Award. Bishop Michael Alan Brooks was a founding member of the legendary Gospel group, Commissioned. Known for his multifaceted talents as a musician, songwriter, and producer, he helped to craft the signature sound of the Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award winning group. He also founded the all-female contemporary gospel group Witness, with his then future wife Lisa Page who was a member. Years later, the group also included his daughter, BET’s Sunday Best winner Tasha Page-Lockhart. Ruby Summerville-Dickson was a well-known gospel radio personality and singer in the St. Louis community. Affectionately known as Mother Ruby, she was the single most beloved person in the Gospel community. She toured with Gospel greats such as Mahalia Jackson, Rev. James Cleveland, The Caravans, and The Mighty Clouds of Joy, among numerous others. She was also the president of the St. Louis Chapter of the American Gospel Quartet Convention.

The Gospel Music Hall of Fame posthumous inductees conclude with Al “The Bishop” Hobbs, a visionary who started his career in Gospel music as a radio announcer. He was Vice Chairman of the Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA). He also co-founded the Gospel Announcers Guild within the GMWA. Former Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was a lawyer and U.S. Representative serving Texas’ 18th Congressional District of Houston. She also worked closely with Gospel music executive Alvin V. Williams to help establish Gospel Music Heritage Month in June 2008. Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson was a Grammy Award nominated and seven-time Stellar Award gospel singer-songwriter who released more than ten career albums that successfully charted on Billboard Gospel charts. Harold Lashaun Martin was a multi-genre artist, producer, and songwriter. He was a winner of numerous Grammy Awards and Stellar Awards and is best known for his production work with Kirk Franklin. He also collaborated with other artists including Erykah Badu, Snarky Puppy, Chaka Khan, Fred Hammond, Timberland, Tamela Mann, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, Tasha Page-Lockhart, and God’s Property, just to name a few. Both Edgar O’Neal (pianist) and Edward O’Neal (vocalist) were known as The O’Neal Twins and were trailblazers in the then popular quartet sound with such classics as “Jesus Dropped The Charges,” “Throw Out The Lifeline,” and “Power In The Blood.”

The Gospel Music Hall of Fame Inductees include a variety of music and entertainment artists, executives and entrepreneurs across the United States who are legends in a wide ranging number of fields and careers. Bishop Bruce V. Allen is an inspirational jazz musician with a career spanning 30 years and is best known for collaborations with the iconic duo, Allen & Allen. Celebrating more than 40 years in music, Vanessa Bell Armstrong is a Stellar Music Award-winning recording artist and a seven-time Grammy nominated artist. Gene Andrews Jr. is a trailblazing music executive and founder of Global Entertainment Group. He is currently the Commissioner of Arts & Culture in Alpharetta, GA. Monica Bacon is the founder of Sovereign Agency with more than a 35 year career in music, television, film and philanthropy. Dr. Percy Bady is a Grammy Award nominated musician, songwriter, and producer, as well as a Gospel Music Associations’ Dove and BMI Award-winning songwriter. Evangelist Lemmie Battles is a Christian recording artist whose music incorporates both Gospel and Blues. Toya Beasley is a broadcast legend and on-air radio personality on New York City’s 94.7 The Block, where she hosts and produces the Sunday morning show, “Inspirations On The Block.” For the past 18 years, Rev. Dr. Jerome Allen Bell is the senior pastor of The Maryland Family Christian Center. He also launched a new extension of the ministry, “The Fellowship DMV,” which holds services in the theme of “Good old-fashioned fellowship” while also providing a platform for other ministries from music to dance to visual arts to spoken word as a place to exercise and be in fellowship. Dr. Laval W. Belle is the founder of the non-profit organization, Caring Ministries in St. Louis. He is also a producer, author, playwright, advocate, and minister.

Rev. Sheilah Belle is publicly known as The Belle, with more than 30 years in music and entertainment, an author, inspirational speaker, promoter and executive producer, Mid-Day radio personality and Music Director for Praise 104.7FM (100,000 watts), the legendary broadcast journalist is the publisher and editor-in-chief of “The Belle Report.” Tracey Bethea is trailblazer in the world of broadcasting and Gospel Radio. She is a two-time Stellar Award winner for “Radio Announcer of the Year. In 2023, she made history as the first African American woman to be named program director of the legendary iHeartRadio station, WDIA-AM 1070 in Memphis, TN. Dr. Liz Black is the CEO of Inspired Living Network LLC, which presents Aspired Living Network that provides family-friendly 24-hours of inspirational programming per day and Aspired NYC Radio, New York’s Heartbeat for Faith and Inspiration. Dr. Kevin Bond is a ten-time Grammy Award and 30-time Stellar Award-winning producer who has produced top-charting names in Gospel music and is celebrating more than 40 years in music and ministry. Lisa Page-Brooks is a Gospel recording artist and a co-founder of the contemporary gospel quartet, Witness. Charlotte B. Brown is a St. Louis native, organist, pianist, producer, songwriter and entrepreneur, who became known as one of the most well-respected musicians, educators, and mentors in the city. Phyllis Caddell is the founder and lead strategist of PCPR Communications, a strategic communications and PR agency, based in Los Angeles.

Congresswoman Erica Lee-Carter was elected to the U.S. House of Representative by special election, filling the seat vacant by the passing of her mother, the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. She is a dedicated advocate for children, economic equity, and community empowerment. Reggie Chandler, publicly known as “The Bishop of Comedy” stands out as one of the funniest Christian comedians with a unique and energetic comedic style that brings laughter and joy to audiences across the country. Dennis Cole is currently the Administrator of the Stellar Academy of Gospel Music Awards (“SAGMA”). Cole also serves as the Director of Regional Radio Promotions of one of the nation’s leading Radio Promotion Company, Mighty Dominion Entertainment based in Chicago, IL. A Brooklyn native, Jarvis E. Cooper, publicly known as “B.B. Jay,” is an actor, author, producer, licensed and ordained minister. Neily Dickerson is the founder of ND co., an independent marketing and promotions firm baring her initials. Celebrating more than 30 years in music and ministry, she has also expanded her talent as a producer of television and film. Destiny Diggs is a culture changemaker, media communicator, and influencer in the New York City Tri-State area. She is the Vice President of Network Programming at the Stellar Award multi-winning network, Reach Gospel Radio, which covers more than 20 markets including Canada. Multi-genre recording artist Keith Dobbins incorporates his brand of music with Christian, Gospel, Contemporary and R&B music. He tours throughout North America and Europe promoting the Gospel. Rodney East is a gifted pianist, musician and producer. He collaborates with a Who’s Who of Gospel music and beyond. Chuck Flowers started in entertainment as a member of group, The Gospeleers of St. Louis, which later led him to further his career as a performer, acting in numerous theater and opera productions, modeling and commercial work. A legendary radio broadcaster, Neiko Flowers is a two-time Stellar Award-winning programmer and a 2024 Stellar Award Gospel Announcer of the Year nominee with a broadcast career spanning more than 15 years in music, ministry and entertainment. Celebrating more than 25 years in the music/recording industry, Eboni Funderburk is one of the top leading executives and entrepreneurs in Gospel music. In 2008, she founded her company, EFG Promotions & Consulting, which includes a top charting roster of recording artists in Gospel Music.

A virtuoso musician and recording artist, Richard Gibbs is the son of gospel royalty. His mother is the late Gospel pioneer Inez Andrews of The Caravans. His father was a vocalist for the prominent group, The Soul Stirrers. He accompanied Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul on many of her concert and television appearances for more than 20 years. GRIFF is a nationally syndicated on-air personality, comedian, and the founder of The Process Success Foundation. Deitrick Haddon is a gospel recording artist, actor, movie producer, and the Pastor of Hill City Church in Los Angeles. He is a two-time NAACP Image Award winner, a Stellar Award winner, a Soul Train Music Award winner and a three-time Grammy-nominated recording artist. Carlos Hale is a celebrated radio host and entrepreneur. He established Urban Soul Café, an event planning and promotion company that brings community together through live music in non-traditional settings. Aulsondro Hamilton, publicly known as Emcee N.I.C.E., is a Christian hip-hop recording artist, singer, songwriter, record producer, film producer and entrepreneur. With a career in the Gospel Music industry spanning more than 30 years, Debra Renee “Snoopy” Hanna is a music executive and entrepreneur, who is a leading radio promoter for top Gospel and independent recording artists. Dr. Steven Harris, publicly known Bro. Steve Harris, is celebrating more than 35 years in the broadcast and entertainment industries. He has authored five books and has created and produced nearly 7,500 radio, television, and multi-media projects. Bernie Hayes is a longtime journalist in print media and radio and television broadcasting. He is also a recording artist and record producer.

Dr. Debroah E. Holmes is a minister, author, emcee and psalmist. She is the founder of Divine Evangelistic Helps Ministry and The Barbara G. Moore Memorial Foundation with decades of leadership in Christian broadcasting, teaching, and ministry. audio broadcast legend and Stellar Award winner Dr. Lonnie V. Hunter is the host of a nationally syndicated radio show, “The Lonnie Hunter Show.” Stellar Award-winning recording artist Rev. Dr. Stephen Hurd is the author of the book, The Seed of David: A Worshipers Guide to Mend the Heart and Discipline The Fresh. In April 2018, Hurd was ordained to the Gospel Ministry of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden (MD), where he faithfully serves as Minister of Music for me than 20 years. A native of The Bronx, NY, Hasan James is the founder of the Roots magazine, one of the leading and premier publications in the Gospel industry. After only a few short years, Roots magazine has partnered with multi-million dollar corporations including BET, Global United Fellowship, The MERGE Summit, I Hear Music, GMWA and BMI to produce magazines and journals for many of his clients special events. Celebrating more than 30 years in the Gospel Music industry, Roderick Jemison is the CEO and president of Jemison & Associates, a consultant company serving as a liaison to Gospel artist in the area of distribution. He works with two of the largest independent Gospel distributions companies including Central South Distribution and New Day Distribution. Charles Edward Johnson, also known “Pastor CeJay” serves as Pastor at Faith City Church (formerly Faith Chapel.) He is the Director of KOKA-AM, The Heart of Gospel Music in Shreveport, LA. Benita Bellamy-Kelley is the founder and CEO of The Bellamy Group in Nashville, TN. She is a marketing and public relations executive with more than 25 years in the arts and entertainment.

St. Louis native Kevin Kelley is one of nation’s most versatile and sought after producers in the country who provides full-service music production for live and studio recordings, mixing, mastering, and engineering. Min. Michael J. Latchison is the founder of The Latchison Singing Ministry. The 35-member community choir is the longest and most active community choir in St. Louis, MO. Doc Lewis is an on-air radio personality with KFSR 90.7 FM at Fresno State University in California, who has suffered throughout his life with various disabilities. He has been an inspiration to his family, friends, and the local community. Greg “Uncle G” Lyons is the president and CEO of Uncle G Promotion and Entertainment and Uncle G Records. He is an invisible and invincible force behind the success of a wide range of recording artists in Gospel and popular music. His full-service company offers radio promotions, artist management, and concert and church bookings. Rev. Dr. Manfret McGhee is the pastor of the Straightway Baptist Church of East St. Louis, MO. Gina Water Miller is a musician educator, executive and entrepreneur, her love for music and the arts has shaped her life’s purpose and career. She spent more than two decades with MNRK Music Group (formerly Entertainment One/Life Records/Indie Blue Music), building a storybook career from intern to label head. Stellar Award winner Willie Mae McIver is a broadcast legend with countless awards and honors. She is the founder of the boutique Covenant Media Group, a media, marketing, PR, branding and event company, located in Dallas, TX.

Kymberlee Norsworthy is the founder of Worth Ink Public Relations & Media Strategies. She is a veteran public relations strategist who has helped define, develop, promote, and protect personalities and brands for more than 20 years. Currently, she serves as an Assistant Professor of Instruction, Public Relations at Temple University. A native of St. Louis, MO, Min. Joseph Price is a pianist, singer, songwriter, producer, conductor and educator of Gospel music. Award-winning Gospel recording artist Johnny Sanders records and tours international in Africa, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Germany, England and the Caribbean. Legendary recording artist Bishop Leonard Scott helps preserve the traditional Gospel music idiom. A husband and father of seven children, Scott has written three books: Soaring with Eagles, Be Lifted Up and his most recent book, The Ultimate Boost from Within: 31 Days to Health, Wealth, Wholeness, and Happiness. A broadcast legend and on-air personality, Jerry Smith is celebrating more than 40 years on radio. His background on radio includes curating Gospel, Rock, Top 40, R&B, Urban Adult Contemporary, Classic Rock, Oldies, Hip Hop and Adult Contemporary. Award-winning executive producer and consultant, Tia A. Smith is one of the most sought-after creators in the entertainment industry. Best known for spearheading and identifying commercial marketable projects, Smith is a rare creative whose work spans digital, independent, corporate, scripted and unscripted television, film, development/current production, and live events.

Rickey Smiley is a legendary comedian, actor, author, television host, and award winning radio host of the top-rated, nationally syndicated, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for which he won the Marconi Award (the radio equivalent of the Oscar Award). Damien Sneed is a multi- genre recording artist and instrumentalist. He is a pianist, vocalist, organist, composer, conductor, arranger, producer and educator. Stellar Award nominated Gospel recording artist and songwriter Renee Spearman has worked with some of music biggest names in music including Gladys Knight, Yolanda Admas, and Dr. Bobby Jones, among others. Pastor Angela Spivey, also known as Pastor Angie, she is a recording artist, an educator, a radio personality and a businesswoman. Damon Stewart is the founder of IGA Talent Management & Consulting, Inc. He is a promotions and marketing expert in Gospel, Urban and Pop promotions for top-charting recording artists. Dr. Spencer Taylor Jr. joined The Highway QC’s, a gospel quartet that once included Lou Rawls and Sam Cooke. In 1964, Taylor became the leader of the group. Currently, he continues to lead the Highway QC’s, now comprised of a new generation of singers, including his sons. Tammy Taylor is the founder of One Entity, a full service entertainment consulting firm that manage and develop Gospel artists, coordinate talent for live performances and recording sessions. Additionally, she collaborates with record labels to increase artists overall awareness locally, regionally, and nationally. Senior level music executive Walter P. Thomas is the Vice President of Artist Development at Motown Gospel/Tamla Records who works diligently to mold, educate, and position artists to reach their greatest success. The founder of M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records, Dr. Leonard Thompson III has also launched Mandate Project Impact, a 501 3c nonprofit program that focuses on training inner-city youth and young adults in the areas of music production and recording, TV, film, radio and event production. To date, the nonprofit has trained a vast number of youth and young adults who have moved forward with careers in the entertainment industry. Three-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist Tye Tribbett is a songwriter and motivational speaker. He is also a recipient of six Stellar Awards, two Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, two BET Awards, and three Soul Train Awards. Bishop Larry D. Trotter serves as the senior pastor of Chicago’s historic Sweet Holy Spirit Church. St. Louis native Eric C. Tyler, publicly known as “Snoopy” is a well-respected and revered musician, poet and author who has been a bassist for more than 40 years. St. Louis native Evangelist Gloria Jean Vann is an international recording artist and evangelist. Adrian Warren is a Success Coach and the principal of Vessel Entertainment (VE), an entertainment consulting firm assisting with consumer behavior strategies.

The Gospel Music Hall of Fame Announces its 2025 Inductees was originally published on praiserichmond.com