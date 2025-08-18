Why Chubby Checker is Skipping His Own Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Source: Bill McCay / Getty

Chubby Checker, the legendary musician behind the iconic hit “The Twist,” has made headlines for his decision to skip his long-awaited induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After nearly 40 years of eligibility, the 83-year-old artist is finally being honored, but he has chosen to prioritize his fans and his passion for live performances over attending the ceremony.

Why Chubby Checker Is Skipping the Ceremony

At a recent concert, Checker revealed his reasoning, stating that he would rather perform for a live audience than appear on television for the induction. “I told my manager, ‘Make sure when we go to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the induction, that I’m doing what I love doing the most: Being in front of an audience. A live audience, not a television audience,’” he explained, according to PEOPLE. True to his word, Checker scheduled a show on the same day as the ceremony, emphasizing his commitment to his fans and his craft.

Checker also expressed a desire to challenge perceptions about his career and vitality. He noted that some might view his induction as a sign of retirement or decline, but he wanted to prove otherwise. “Let’s be doing a show like I’m doing today to show I’m alive and well, and the audience is wonderful,” he said.

A Personal Celebration

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Although he won’t attend the official event in Los Angeles on November 8, Checker staged his own Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebration during a concert in Des Plaines, Illinois. In a heartfelt moment captured on video, he accepted an award and delivered a speech, thanking his fans and peers for their support. “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I thank you for making me a member of the family,” he said, adding that the honor has illuminated his life.

A Legacy of Dedication

Chubby Checker’s decision to skip the ceremony underscores his unwavering dedication to his fans and his love for live music. Known for hits like “The Twist,” “The Fly,” and “The Hucklebuck,” Checker has been a trailblazer in the music industry, and his influence is undeniable. His induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a testament to his enduring impact, even if he won’t be there in person to accept the honor.

Checker joins a list of notable artists who have opted out of attending their inductions, including Paul McCartney and Axl Rose. His choice reflects his unique perspective on what truly matters in his career: connecting with his audience and continuing to do what he loves most—performing.

Why Chubby Checker is Skipping His Own Rock Hall Induction Ceremony was originally published on myclassixatl.com