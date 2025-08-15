Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

If Lil Yachty hadn’t cut his signature braidlets, he’d be snatched bald and beadless the way he’s getting dragged for using George Floyd’s murder as a punchline in a new song.

Rappers will say anything, especially for attention, but Lil Yachty took it way too far on a song he previewed. Critics claim he went literal as the “devil’s” advocate when he identified with former police officer Derek Chauvin while mocking George Floyd’s horrific killing in 2020.

Neither Floyd’s brother nor retired NBA champ Stephen Jackson is letting the disgusting diss slide as they defend his legacy from Yachty’s “wack a**” lyric: “Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.”

The rapper’s Concrete Boys entourage nodded along with the low-down lyric like it was sweet during a preview of the unreleased song on Plaqueboymax’s stream on Thursday. It seems like nobody in Lil Yachty’s circle warned him to rewrite that line, but the internet didn’t hold back.

Stephen Jackson Slams “Sambo” Lil Yachty, Offers To Pull Up With All Of Houston Over George Floyd Disrespect

Stephen Jackson is one of the celebs who swore to defend his lookalike’s legacy. He went all the way in on “wack Sambo n****s” like Yachty. Although the All The Smoke host said he stays above drama, he took to Instagram Live to air out the “Broccoli” star.

“Man, I’m so out the way, man. Trying to mind my business. Y’all see the type of big sh*t we got going on and sh*t we doing, man,” Jackson said. “I’m just trying not to pay attention to you idiots, man. But like, it’s just hard, bro,” he added before aiming at Yachty’s “demeaning diss.”

“Lil Yachty, bro. You’ve been wack, my n***a. But you think you saying George Floyd name and trying to use his name in a bar that’s gonna make people like your wack a** music, my n***a? That sh*t weak. Y’all the only era that feel like demeaning the dead and saying that sh*t is cool, my n***. It ain’t. It ain’t,” he continued.

Jackson doesn’t play about his late friend. He made it clear that he “and the whole Third Ward, and the whole Houston, Texas, riding behind G, man. Don’t ever say his name, bro. None of y’all knew G. Nothing about him. But y’all want to say his name for clout. Let somebody die in your family and we’ll do a whole skit about it!”

Little Boat should probably find something safe to do like reworking that verse. Terrence Floyd also confirmed that the trifling line “disturbs the family” and disrespects his brother’s legacy.

Check out George Floyd’s brother calling out Lil Yachty’s “inconsiderate” punchline after the flip.

George Floyd’s Brother Defends His Legacy, Wants Lil Yachty To Change Lyric Mocking His Murder: “It Disturbs The Family’s Peace”

As if this family hasn’t been through enough already, George Floyd’s brother entered the chat to address Lil Yachty. In a statement to The Breakfast Club‘s Loren Lorosa, Terrence Floyd advised the 27-year-old to watch his mouth and think about how jokes like that harm real people.

“I believe it’s inconsiderate. Sometimes this generation doesn’t pay attention to what they say they just want to make a song and just get on the charts and really feel like the people listening will accept it because of who he is. It’s really inconsiderate you should think about what you’re writing ..it may make sense to you but think about the impact to others,” Floyd said about turning the brutal police murder into a joke. “People are sending the clip to me. I want the line changed. Let my brother rest in peace. It disturbs the family’s peace. There has to be a better message behind any mention of George Floyd’s name. So his legacy can live on beyond what Chauvin did to him,” he continued.

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Lil Yachty A Coon For Rapping From The POV Of Derek Chauvin

Charlamagne had plenty to say as well when he rightfully named Lil Yachty as Donkey of the Day. The controversial host defends freedom of speech, but called out the line for making other groups feel comfortable mocking racist violence and police brutality. He agreed with Jackson that it was “corny” and “coonish” to do all that just to imply he’s going to kill a sexual partner the same way. Somebody should’ve left that line in the drafts!

“Yachty, how you put a hole in your own boat? Are you trying to sink the boat and drown? No Black solidarity? Is anything sacred?” Charlamagne asked. “It’s just some things you should know not to say! Why disrespect that brother’s family and friends like that?” “You decided to channel that racist-a** Derek ‘The Devil’ Chauvin, who killed George Floyd. You watched that video that the world saw… watched that man take his last breath, calling for his mother. And you, at the big age of 27, decided, ‘I’m gonna put that in a bar?'”

Jackson later returned online to give Yachty his props for reaching out and apologizing to him for the lyric. He also apologized for getting emotional about George Floyd, but stood by checking people trying to demean the dead.

“He made a mistake, we moved on, he apologized. It’s over with,” he said, adding that Yachty is a smart young man he wants to see keep winning.

Hopefully, the rapper reached out to make things right with Terrence Floyd as well.

