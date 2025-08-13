Desktop banner image
G Herbo's Journey & Spirit Airlines' Future

Trending On The Timeline: G Herbo Opens Up About Mental Health; Spirit Airlines Faces Turbulence

G Herbo shares his mental health story; Spirit Airlines warns of financial struggles. Get the full story here.

Published on August 13, 2025

On DJ Misses’ “Trending on the Timeline” segment, rapper G Herbo revealed a personal struggle, shedding light on his longstanding battle with anxiety and fear for his safety. Speaking courageously, he admitted to never leaving his home without a weapon since age 15 due to fears of violence, even bringing one to his grandmother’s funeral. However, G Herbo is now taking proactive steps towards healing by speaking with a therapist. His goal? To find peace and leave his house feeling secure, not fearful. This heartfelt moment underscores the importance of prioritizing mental health, particularly within communities disproportionately affected by systemic issues.

The discussion then shifted to the financial woes of Spirit Airlines. Fresh out of bankruptcy, the budget carrier revealed it might be out of business within a year. Blaming factors like high costs, low demand for leisure travel, and decreased profitability, Spirit is scrambling to rebrand with new routes, premium seats, and even staff layoffs. While their current bookings are secure, travelers planning future trips are advised to grab travel insurance to avoid potential disruptions.

DJ Misses emphasized the franchise’s legacy of offering affordable flights—an aspect greatly valued by many. But as the company battles these hurdles, doubts about its longevity arise.

