Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Local

WE OUTSIDE TOUR featuring Tye Tribbett

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

55th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Show
Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Three-time GRAMMY winner and trailblazer Tye Tribbett is hitting the road this fall with his electrifying We Outside Tour—a 17-city run kicking off October 28 in Charlotte, NC. This high-energy gospel experience hits major cities like Atlanta, Brooklyn, Detroit, and Memphis, wrapping up November 22 in Houston, TX.

Joining Tribbett on select dates are viral sensation and bestselling author Mike Todd with Transformation Worship (marking their national tour debut), powerhouse vocalist Kierra Sheard, and rising gospel artist ANTHNY. Expect bold worship, next-level praise, and unforgettable moments all night long.

SEE ALSO

WE OUTSIDE TOUR featuring Tye Tribbett  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-BUSH
News

Trump Moves Obama and Bush Portraits to Hidden White House Hallway

Beauty

5 Beauty Products To Perfect Your Beat

Pop Culture

Toni Braxton Celebrates Her One-Year Anniversary With Birdman – Her Way

10 Items
Music

10 Songs You Forgot Existed To Add To Your ’90s R&B Playlist

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
64 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close