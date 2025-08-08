Issa Rae Faces Lawsuit Over Comedy Film 'One of Them Days'
Trending On The Timeline: Issa Rae Faces Lawsuit Over Comedy Film ‘One of Them Days’
Issa Rae, comedy queen and cultural icon, finds herself tangled in legal drama. Issa’s film One of Them Days, featuring Keke Palmer and Sza, is at the center of heated accusations that its concept was stolen from a 2020 script titled One of Those Days.
The lawsuit claims that One of Them Days mirrors the 2020 script in character development, plot structure, and tone. The screenwriters allege they initially pitched their work in late 2023 to Danny Hamley, who apparently left their submission unanswered. A re-pitch to producers Roman Arabia and Xavier Charles at Green Eggs Go Ham also fell flat—with an outright rejection in April 2024.
Fast forward a few weeks, and Rae’s production company announced One of Them Days.
Coincidence? The original writers don’t think so. They’re demanding restitution, seeking damages, legal fees, and a jury trial. This bombshell lawsuit has industry insiders wondering whether the similarities are a creative clash or a case of blatant theft.
Issa Rae, renowned for her originality (Awkward Black Girl, anyone?), has yet to comment publicly, leaving fans and critics on edge. For now, all we know is this lawsuit promises drama worthy of its own plot twist.
Stay tuned as this legal scorcher unfolds—you won’t want to miss the tea.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Return To What?! Whites-Only Town In Arkansas Sparks Uproar
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Ice Cube’s Explanation Why He Can’t Offer Angel Reese The Same $5 Million Deal He Offered Caitlin Clark Has X Collectively Rolling Their Eyes
-
Drake Gives Fiery Speech To Concert Crowd: “I Didn’t Get Here By Being A Piece Of Sh-t”
-
Jay Z’s Alleged Son Drops Paternity Suit After A Decade
-
15 Celebs Who Fell From Grace Over Sexual Allegations & Convictions
-
Ryan Coogler’s New Series Exposes the Real Story of Katrina & America