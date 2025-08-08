Desktop banner image
Issa Rae Faces Lawsuit Over Comedy Film 'One of Them Days'

Trending On The Timeline: Issa Rae Faces Lawsuit Over Comedy Film ‘One of Them Days’

Issa Rae’s comedy film faces legal trouble over accusations of mirroring a script pitched in 2020.

Published on August 8, 2025

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS


Issa Rae, comedy queen and cultural icon, finds herself tangled in legal drama. Issa’s film One of Them Days, featuring Keke Palmer and Sza, is at the center of heated accusations that its concept was stolen from a 2020 script titled One of Those Days.

The lawsuit claims that One of Them Days mirrors the 2020 script in character development, plot structure, and tone. The screenwriters allege they initially pitched their work in late 2023 to Danny Hamley, who apparently left their submission unanswered. A re-pitch to producers Roman Arabia and Xavier Charles at Green Eggs Go Ham also fell flat—with an outright rejection in April 2024.

Fast forward a few weeks, and Rae’s production company announced One of Them Days.

Coincidence? The original writers don’t think so. They’re demanding restitution, seeking damages, legal fees, and a jury trial. This bombshell lawsuit has industry insiders wondering whether the similarities are a creative clash or a case of blatant theft.

Issa Rae, renowned for her originality (Awkward Black Girl, anyone?), has yet to comment publicly, leaving fans and critics on edge. For now, all we know is this lawsuit promises drama worthy of its own plot twist.

Stay tuned as this legal scorcher unfolds—you won’t want to miss the tea.

