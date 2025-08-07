Listen Live
Celebrity

Diddy's Team Has 'Had Conversations' With Trump About Pardon

Diddy’s Defense Team Has ‘Had Conversations’ With Donald Trump About A Pardon As He Awaits Sentencing

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has reportedly been in contact with President Donald Trump about a pardon for the disgraced music mogul.

Art for Life Gala Honoring Sean P. Diddy Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

One of the attorneys on Combs’ defense team has revealed that they approached Trump’s administration for a pardon.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” Nicole Westmoreland, a member of Combs’ defense team, told CNN on Tuesday, Aug. 5. When she was asked how the Bad Boy founder feels about his chances for a pardon, Westmoreland told the outlet that Diddy “is a very hopeful person and I believe that he remains hopeful.”

Following her interview, a White House official told CNN they “will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request.”

Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2, after an almost two-month federal trial in New York City. He was acquitted on more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Diddy has been held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center since he was arrested in September 2024. His legal team has since made five unsuccessful attempts to get him released from custody on bail, with Judge Arun Subramanian denying their latest motion on Aug. 4.

Back in May, Trump was asked about pardoning Combs, per ABC News, which came even before his trial ended. At the time, the president told reporters he “would certainly look at the facts,” adding, “If I think someone was mistreated it wouldn’t matter whether they like me or don’t.”

Following the conclusion of his trial, Trump was asked again about the possibility of pardoning Combs during an interview with Newsmax on Aug. 1, where he sang a different tune.

“Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent,” Trump said. “I don’t know what they do, still in jail or something. But he was celebrating a victory, but I guess it wasn’t as good of a victory.”

Trump added that he “didn’t know him well” and that Combs was “very hostile” when he ran for office.

“We’re human beings. We don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements,” he continued. “So, I don’t know. It’s more difficult. Makes it more, I’m being honest, makes it more difficult to do.”

Combs’ sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The post Diddy’s Defense Team Has ‘Had Conversations’ With Donald Trump About A Pardon As He Awaits Sentencing appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Diddy’s Defense Team Has ‘Had Conversations’ With Donald Trump About A Pardon As He Awaits Sentencing  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
19 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Love Songs That Defined the ’90s

10 Items
Entertainment

Fifty-Something-Year-Old Trick Daddy Slammed For Calling Women Over 35 “Damaged Goods

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

Entertainment

BET Suspends Hip Hop & Soul Train Awards “Indefinitely”

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Celebrity

You Maaaaad! Megyn Kelly Conservatively Criticizes Beyoncé’s ‘Try Too Hard’ Levi’s Jeans Ad, BeyHive Swiftly Swarms ‘America Has A Problem’ Paradigm

News

Higher Prices Ahead For Shein, Temu, And Amazon Shoppers

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
63 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close