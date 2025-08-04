Tyler Perry Moves Forward With Entertainment District Plans

Source: Prime Video / Prime Video

As reported by Atlanta Black Star, Tyler Perry is set to transform Atlanta’s East Point suburb with an ambitious new entertainment district that will expand upon his existing 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios, which already stands as a major production hub in the city. In 2022, Perry purchased an additional 37.5 acres adjacent to the studios for $85 million, setting the stage for a vibrant mixed-use development.

The project envisions much more than just soundstages. Plans include a sprawling community park, diverse retail and dining establishments, a state-of-the-art theater, modern office spaces, and ample parking—all designed to create a lively atmosphere that draws residents, visitors, and entertainment industry professionals alike. The district will require the demolition of nine existing buildings and is projected to be completed by January 2028.

A key part of the vision is Perry’s partnership with Bishop T.D. Jakes. While Perry focuses on entertainment and community spaces, Jakes—through his real estate enterprise—has secured 94.5 acres nearby. His initiatives target workforce development, affordable housing solutions, apartments, townhomes, and single-family homes. This combined approach aims to address both economic empowerment and housing needs, creating opportunities for local families and aspiring professionals.

The collaborative project recently advanced when Perry’s team filed for a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) review to streamline approval processes. However, progress faced temporary delays earlier in 2025 as Jakes’ team sought further negotiations to ensure their mutual goals align with broader community interests.

If both visionaries achieve their aims, the entertainment district could become a premier destination for film, arts, and culture—much like Fayetteville’s Town at Trilith—enhancing Atlanta’s already strong reputation as the “Hollywood of the South.” The development promises not only to drive economic growth but also to foster local pride, attract tourism, and provide new resources and opportunities for Southwest Atlanta residents.

Community members and industry watchers alike are eager to see how the district evolves and what new opportunities it will bring, as Perry and Jakes strive to leave a lasting positive legacy in Atlanta.

Tyler Perry Moves Forward With Entertainment District Plans was originally published on myclassixatl.com