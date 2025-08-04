Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’

Evelyn Lozada and her daughter Shaniece Hairston are shutting down the chatter, again. After news broke that Shaniece welcomed a baby boy—Blaze Taylor—with rapper The Game in 2024, fans were quick to scream betrayal against the duo for disrespecting Evelyn’s “best friend”, Tiffney Cambridge.

According to Shaniece, however, Tiffney was merely an associate who was on the same network as her famed mom.

In case you forgot, Tiffney and The Game were together for eight years, have two kids, and even had a VH1 show (Marrying The Game, 2012–2014) that chronicled their messy split, according to Hollywood Unlocked. Now, on the July 30 episode of the Drop The Lo podcast, Evelyn put it all on the table, asking Shaniece straight-up if they crossed any lines with Tiffney following baby Blaze’s arrival.

The mother-daughter duo didn’t hold back and cleared the air about where they stand and what really went down.

“They turned it into a whole story that it wasn’t,” Evelyn, a former cast member of VH1’s Basketball Wives, said at the 8:58 minute mark.

Shaniece also agreed.

“Yeah, that’s really a story that grew hands and legs, and fingers. I don’t even know where it came from and who started that. But I don’t respond to that because it’s absolutely ridiculous. It’s not true,” she explained.

Evelyn & Shaniece Said They Were Never Close To Tiffney

According to the 32-year-old internet star, Evelyn, 49, and Tiffney were never “best friends,” even though Tiffney was seen in several photos with her mother, where they appeared to be close.

One photo that surfaced in 2024 captured Tiffney standing next to Shaniece as she cradled Evelyn’s pregnant belly at the baby shower for her second child, Carl Leo Crawford. Evelyn shares Carl with former MLB star Carl Crawford. Notably, several images leaked at the time captured both stars snuggled close alongside Basketball Wives creator Shaunie Henderson.

“A lot of people were at your baby shower. You guys were on the same network. And that was like over a decade ago. So, I don’t feel any type of way that you were in the presence of and why should I? It’s not like you guys were ‘best friends.’ It wasn’t ‘my friend.’ That’s a big one though, ’cause I get that all the time.”

Evelyn insisted that the rumors of betrayal were a “huge, huge, huge misconception.” The reality TV star described Tiffney as an “amazing woman” and “super cool,” but she claimed they never developed a close bond.

“And to be honest—I know about you, and me too—I don’t live in a space of, ‘I’m gonna sit up here and do this and I’m just gonna lie.’ If it was the truth, then I would be like, ‘It was the truth and some things happen.’ Cool. But, it grew legs, arms, feet, ears, all of that. It was such a viral thing. I still have comments where people are like, ‘How dare you? Your daughter had a baby with your best friend’s [ex].’ Granted, I think she’s an amazing woman and super cool, but we didn’t share space like that. We don’t have a relationship like that. But, I think it’s based off of photos from back in the day that came out.” This isn’t the first time that the betrayal rumors have surfaced.

This isn’t the first time Evelyn has had to shut down rumors about her supposedly double-crossing Tiffney. In August 2024, the TV star took to social media to shut down the same accusations after she and The Game went public with photos of baby Blaze.

“It’s always interesting for me to read the stuff about myself that are just false,” the reality star said flatout. “‘Oh my God, this person was best friends with that person, how dare they!’ Guys, stopping making this s**t up. Everything that you read online, a lot of it is bullsh*t….some of this stuff is crazy to read!” she said at the time, adding, “If I was in a photo with somebody 10, 15 years ago, whatever it is, it doesn’t mean we were friends, it doesn’t mean we were best friends, it doesn’t mean that we dated. You can be in a photo with somebody, or you can share space with somebody, and it not be what people make it out to be.”

What do you think of what Evelyn and Shaniece said on their latest Drop The Lo podcast? Tell us in the comments section.

