Cardi B Throws JBL Speaker at Rah Ali in France Airport

Some beefs just refuse to die and Cardi B’s long-standing feud with Rah Ali is one of them.

The two crossed paths once again, this time at an airport in Cannes, France. Cardi took to X (Twitter) Spaces to break down her side of the story, revealing she threw a JBL speaker at Rah during a moment inside a private lounge.

Cardi said it started when she realized Rah was also at the airport, seated in a wheelchair looking sick. At first, Cardi says she genuinely asked what was wrong. But when Rah didn’t really respond to her, she claims things shifted.

“She’s staring at me like she want [it],” Cardi said. “So that’s when I threw a JBL speaker on her head.”

According to Cardi, the moment felt like payback for their infamous 2018 altercation at New York Fashion Week, where Rah allegedly hit her while backing Nicki Minaj. Cardi left that event with a knot on her head and hasn’t forgotten or forgiven.

“I can’t live and die knowing that somebody put their hands on me and I never did nothing back,” she said. “I’m from the Bronx. You know what’s up.”

Rah Ali tells a different story. She says she was being wheeled through the airport when Cardi spotted her and started going off — yelling, accusing her of hiding behind the internet, and throwing items. Rah says she stayed seated, trying to keep things from escalating.

“I will always be ready to protect myself at all cost,” Rah later posted on X. “But had anyone in this world hit ME in my head with a speaker, you’d be seeing footage of me in handcuffs. I promise to God that did not happen.”

Rah also sat down with Ray Daniels on his podcast, where she said she’s never gloated about the 2018 incident and was shocked Cardi is still this angry. “This is three kids later,” Rah said. “Grow up.”

But Cardi made it clear that she felt she handled it the only way she knows how. “I felt good after throwing it,” she said. “That was enough for me.”

Security intervened before anything else could pop off, and no one was arrested.

The Original Fight

The Cardi and Rah tension goes back to September 2018, during a Harper’s Bazaar afterparty at New York Fashion Week. That’s where things got physical between Cardi and Nicki Minaj’s team. Cardi stormed out barefoot with a visible knot on her head. Rah Ali was rumored to be the one who laid hands on her that night, but she’s stayed mostly quiet about it… Until now.

