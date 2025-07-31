Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Pop Culture

Mary J. Blige Wants Misa Hylton's Lawsuit Dismissed

Mary J. Blige Wants No More Drama, Asks Judge To Dismiss Misa Hylton & Vado’s Lawsuit

Mary J. Blige's lead attorney, Lisa Moore, claims that Hilton's lawsuit was filed "for the sole purpose of harassing and causing malicious injury" to her client while calling the claims "patently frivolous."

Published on July 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mary J. Blige Wants Misa Hylton's Lawsuit Dismissed
Getty Images / Mary J. Blige / Misa Hylton / Vado

Mary J. Blige wants no more drama in her life and wants Misa Hylton and Vado’s lawsuit dismissed.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Blige’s lead attorney, Lisa Moore, claims that Hilton’s lawsuit was filed “for the sole purpose of harassing and causing malicious injury” to her client while calling the claims “patently frivolous.”

A 30-year friendship has ended after Hilton filed a $5 million lawsuit against the singer, alleging breach of contract over the signing of rapper Vado.

The celebrity gossip site says Blige is not only pushing for dismissal, but will also drop her own countersuit.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

In the latest filing, Mary argues Misa filed the lawsuit to harass her, knowing the “fabricated” allegations would attract significant social media attention.

The legendary singer is not only seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal but also vows to file counterclaims and seek sanctions over having to defend it.

MJB’s counsel has been pushing for the dismissal since May … insisting the lawsuit is absolutely baseless under the governing contracts between them and adding that there are text messages showing Vado himself first raised the issue of firing Misa’s management company.

The website also claims that the “Family Affair” singer believes her former friend and Vado are trying to shake her down financially, but she is not giving in.

We are intrigued to see how this plays out, especially since it’s all about Vado. Really? Quite interesting.

SEE ALSO

Mary J. Blige Wants No More Drama, Asks Judge To Dismiss Misa Hylton & Vado’s Lawsuit  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
35 Items
Local

New Study By Wallethub Ranks The Most Stressed Cities in the U.S.

10 Items
Entertainment

Top 10 Black Celebrity Besties

Celebrity

#RHOA: Kandi Says Shamea Should Stand On Her Feelings Amid Her Season 16 Cast Apologies—‘Don’t Hold Back’

Crowd at Arkansas State Capitol protesting integration of Central High School, with signs reading "Race mixing is Communism" and "Stop the race mixing," Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, John T. Bledsoe, U.S. News & World Report Magazine Photograph Collection,
News

Return To What?! Whites-Only Town In Arkansas Sparks Uproar

Celebrity

‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Star JaNa Craig Speaks On Kenny Rodriguez Split Amid Allegtions He’s ‘A Narcissist And A Racist’

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close