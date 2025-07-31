Getty Images / Mary J. Blige / Misa Hylton / Vado

Mary J. Blige wants no more drama in her life and wants Misa Hylton and Vado’s lawsuit dismissed.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Blige’s lead attorney, Lisa Moore, claims that Hilton’s lawsuit was filed “for the sole purpose of harassing and causing malicious injury” to her client while calling the claims “patently frivolous.”

A 30-year friendship has ended after Hilton filed a $5 million lawsuit against the singer, alleging breach of contract over the signing of rapper Vado.

The celebrity gossip site says Blige is not only pushing for dismissal, but will also drop her own countersuit.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

In the latest filing, Mary argues Misa filed the lawsuit to harass her, knowing the “fabricated” allegations would attract significant social media attention.

The legendary singer is not only seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal but also vows to file counterclaims and seek sanctions over having to defend it.

MJB’s counsel has been pushing for the dismissal since May … insisting the lawsuit is absolutely baseless under the governing contracts between them and adding that there are text messages showing Vado himself first raised the issue of firing Misa’s management company.

The website also claims that the “Family Affair” singer believes her former friend and Vado are trying to shake her down financially, but she is not giving in.

We are intrigued to see how this plays out, especially since it’s all about Vado. Really? Quite interesting.

Mary J. Blige Wants No More Drama, Asks Judge To Dismiss Misa Hylton & Vado’s Lawsuit was originally published on cassiuslife.com