Common Gets Candid About His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson: ‘It Was Divine Timing’

When photos of Common and Jennifer Hudson together first started circulating, the internet did what it does best – speculate, investigate, and comment on the couple hard. Was this a real relationship or a stunt? Are they serious about each other? Jennifer, are you sure?

But the two are still unbothered – and going strong. And this week, Common opened up about his relationship. In the July 28 episode of Mama I Made It, a podcast hosted by journalist Samantha Chatman, Common talked about his journey, his music, his hometown roots—and most notably, his relationship with Jennifer Hudson.

Common Says His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson Is 'Divine Timing' & Successful

“The friendship, the partnership, the life partnership, the connection—man, it’s one of those things where you don’t truly know what real partnership is until you get there,” Common said when asked directly about his relationship.

He added, “and it took me some time to grow and evolve as a person.”

The “Go” rapper explained that while they’d known each other before and even worked together, it wasn’t until both had done their healing that they were able to see one another.

J Hud and Common’s love story has been years in the making. The two first sparked dating rumors back in 2022 after working together on the film Breathe, though they’ve been spotted in pictures together as early as 2014.

Since rumors started, the couple has been outside and spotted at charity events, award shows, and basketball games. J Hud and Common made their relationship public in January 2024 when Common appeared as a guest on Jennifer’s daytime talk show.

With J Hud, Common Says Love & Relationships Are Different

While Jennifer has always been private about her dating life, Common, on the other hand, has a bit of a bachelor résumé. We won’t say it’s longer than a CVS receipt, but he’s long been considered one of Hollywood’s most active leading men.

Several Black women powerhouses are linked to Common. Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Angela Rye, Serena Williams, and Tiffany Haddish are a few.

But when it comes to Jennifer, Common sounds like a man who knows he’s found something different.

He said, “She’s one of the greatest vocalists of all time. But beyond her gift, she’s soulful and inspiring—and most importantly, we’re equally yoked.” For Common, that means more than just romantic chemistry.

While speaking about his EGOT girlfriend, Common also got into his advice bag. Building on his reflections, he stressed how vital honest communication is in relationships.

He admitted to not always being open in the past, but he is now doing more of that. Common encouraged men and women to speak up about their intentions, instead of hoping the other person just “gets it.”

We’re here for Common’s reflection on Jennifer, his personal growth, love, and life. Enduring Black love is always the goal – and we are rooting for this music couple.

Common Gets Candid About His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson: ‘It Was Divine Timing’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com