News

Altadena Rebuild Center Set To Open In Latest Wildfire Recovery Effort

Published on July 31, 2025

Rebuild Work Underway In Altadena After Wildfires
Source: VCG / Getty

The efforts to rebuild the community of Altadena have continued to progress in the months since the Eaton wildfire ravaged the area — and now, a new initiative is set to open, providing residents with additional assistance.

On Aug. 1, the Synergy Group plans to officially open its Rebuild Center, which offers Eaton wildfire victims streamlined support services for residential reconstruction. 

MORE: Evidence Of Human Error Grows In Altadena Fire Evacuation Investigation

Synergy Partner Brian Flahavan, told Pasadena Now that the company currently has plans to stay in Altadena for at least five years to support the ongoing rebuilding efforts and provide post-construction warranty service to residents. 

“We’ve made a commitment that we’re going to be there as long as it takes,” Flahavan told the outlet. “It’s a layered process with families navigating insurance, banks and the trauma of losing their home. We’ve built systems to help with all of it.”

The Synergy Group has built over 200 homes to date since the Tubbs Fire in 2017 and now plans to do the same for both Altadena and the Palisades, providing various services such as site evaluation, architectural planning, permitting, insurance navigation and construction management.

The company also has 24 pre-engineered home plans already designed to meet Altadena building codes and wildfire safety regulations. Each rebuild plan also includes a builder’s warranty once the project is completed.

During the event on Aug. 1, residents can speak with members of Synergy Group’s team, including project managers, engineers and designers. There will also be an on-site tour of a model kitchen and a look at interior design materials for rebuilt homes via the company’s building packages.

Synergy Group told Pasadena Now that it hopes that by offering assistance to Altadena residents, the rebuilding process will be simplified significantly and the financial and emotional strain will be lessened. 

Altadena Rebuild Center Set To Open In Latest Wildfire Recovery Effort  was originally published on newsone.com

