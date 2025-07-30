Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Federal agents arrested former NBA star Gilbert Arenas on Wednesday. Authorities accused him of running illegal poker games from his California mansion.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Arenas with conspiracy, operating an illegal gambling business, and making false statements. He was one of six men arrested in the case.

Investigators say Arenas used his Encino home to host high-stakes games. He allegedly asked Arthur Kats to stage the property, recruit hosts, and collect rent. Kats was not named among those arrested.

The poker games reportedly included Pot Limit Omaha. Organizers charged house fees and hired women to serve drinks and provide companionship. They also hired chefs, valets, and armed guards.

Authorities described co-defendant Yevgeni Gershman as a suspected organized crime figure from Israel. Evgenni Tourevski, Allan Austria, Yarin Cohen, and Ievgen Krachun were also arrested. Officials say Krachun tracked wins and losses and paid employees.

All five men face the same gambling charges as Arenas. If convicted, each could serve up to five years per count in federal prison.

Arenas, 43, played 11 NBA seasons. The Golden State Warriors drafted him in 2001. He later became a star with the Washington Wizards. Nicknamed “Agent Zero,” Arenas averaged 27.7 points over three All-Star seasons. Injuries and a suspension shortened his career.

The NBA suspended Arenas in 2010 after he brought guns into the locker room. That incident stemmed from a gambling dispute. After retiring, Arenas launched a podcast called “Gil’s Arena.” His last episode aired July 17.

His son, Alijah Arenas, planned to play at USC this season. However, a torn meniscus will likely sideline him all year.

Arenas and the other five defendants will appear in federal court in Los Angeles this week.

Gilbert Arenas Arrested in Federal Gambling Sting was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com