William Murphy Returns With Payback (Live)

GRAMMY® and Dove Award nominee, and Stellar Award winner William Murphy returns with his powerful new live album, Payback (Live) – also known as The Retribution Record. This dynamic project offers something for every generation, reminding listeners that God ensures justice and restoration for his people.

Blending prophetic declarations, soulful melodies, and worship anthems, Payback delivers messages of victory and hope. Highlights include “No Failure,” “Double,” and “The Devil Didn’t Get Away With It,” along with collaborations featuring Leandria Johnson, Y’anna Crawley, and others.

With over 20 years in ministry, Bishop William Murphy co-leads The dReam Center Church of Atlanta with his wife, Pastor Danielle Murphy. He serves in national leadership roles with the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship and is active in community efforts, including UNCF and The Recording Academy.

Also an acclaimed author, Murphy’s works like Praying Through It and the upcoming 52 Days devotional offer spiritual guidance in worship and prayer.

From hit songs like “Praise Is What I Do” to new anthems of redemption, William Murphy continues to inspire with music that heals, uplifts, and empowers. Payback (Live) is a bold reminder that through faith, victory is always possible!

“PAYBACK (LIVE)” TRACKLIST

The Devil Didn’t Get Away With It (Live) Double (Live) No Failure (Live) Praise Will Prophesy (Exhortation) (Live) Praise Will Prophesy (Live) I Will Exalt You (Live) Compassion (Live) Good Morning (Live) Faithful & Good (Live) Just Breathe (Live) [feat. Vhian Murphy] It Is Well (Live)

Medley: The Sound / Let It Rise / Walls Came Down / To God Be The Glory / Praise Is What I Do / It’s Working (Live)

