Tasha Cobbs Takes #1 On Billboard AirPlay (Week of 8/2/25)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Takes Top Spot On Billboard Gospel AirPlay Charts With 'Do It Anyway'

Published on July 29, 2025

Tasha Cobbs Leonard takes the top spot on Billboards Gospel AirPlay charts this week with her song ‘Do It Anyway’.

Billboard Gospel AirPlay Chart (Week of 8/2/2025)

  1. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Do It Anyway
  2. Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way
  3. Donald Lawrence – Words
  4. Yolanda Adams – Blessings
  5. Erica Campbell – Trust and Obey
  6. William Murphy – Double
  7. Maverick City – Constant
  8. Bri Babineaux – Confident
  9. Me’Kayla – Give Me You
  10. Zacardi Cortez – Work It Out For Me
  11. Pastor Mike Jr – Amen
  12. Jekalyn Carr – Don’t Faint
  13. Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me
  14. Jevonta Patton – Your Name
  15. Otis Kemp & Tasha Page Lockhart – Church Parking Lot
  16. Micah Lee – Clap my Way
  17. CeCe Winans & Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come
  18. Maverick City – Well, Well, Well
  19. TI, Kirk Franklin, Young Dro, Sunday Service – Thank God
  20. Dante Bowe ft. Friday – Grateful
Tasha Cobbs Takes #1 On Billboard AirPlay (Week of 8/2/25)  was originally published on praisedc.com

