Tasha Cobbs Takes #1 On Billboard AirPlay (Week of 8/2/25)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard takes the top spot on Billboards Gospel AirPlay charts this week with her song ‘Do It Anyway’.
Billboard Gospel AirPlay Chart (Week of 8/2/2025)
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Do It Anyway
- Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way
- Donald Lawrence – Words
- Yolanda Adams – Blessings
- Erica Campbell – Trust and Obey
- William Murphy – Double
- Maverick City – Constant
- Bri Babineaux – Confident
- Me’Kayla – Give Me You
- Zacardi Cortez – Work It Out For Me
- Pastor Mike Jr – Amen
- Jekalyn Carr – Don’t Faint
- Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me
- Jevonta Patton – Your Name
- Otis Kemp & Tasha Page Lockhart – Church Parking Lot
- Micah Lee – Clap my Way
- CeCe Winans & Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come
- Maverick City – Well, Well, Well
- TI, Kirk Franklin, Young Dro, Sunday Service – Thank God
- Dante Bowe ft. Friday – Grateful
