Stephanie Mills On The Queens Tour & Timeless Legacy

Stephanie Mills Shines On The Queens Tour & Shares Timeless Wisdom

Published on July 29, 2025

Stephanie Mills Says Sisterhood Powers 'The Queens Tour': “We Love Each Other”
Source: Latisha Mariee / Latisha Mariee

Stephanie Mills, a true legend in music and theater, continues to inspire fans worldwide. With a career spanning decades, from her Broadway debut in The Wiz to Grammy-winning hits like “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” Mills has solidified her place as a musical powerhouse.

This year, Stephanie takes center stage alongside Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Chaka Khan for The Queens Tour. Describing the experience as a long-held dream, Mills shares, “I’ve been wanting to work with my friends… but I wanted to work with Chaka. I really wanted to work with Chaka.” She adds, “I’m the baby of the group, and I always say that, but I bow down. They were here before me. They paved the way for me.” Her heartfelt gratitude shines through as she calls it “a humbling experience to be on the stage with Gladys, Patty, and Chaka.”

What sets Stephanie apart is her authenticity and grounded spirit. Reflecting on her enduring career, she offers simple yet powerful advice for aspiring artists: “Don’t listen to the noise. Don’t listen to every opinion. Everybody has an opinion. But sometimes you can get so caught up in what someone else is saying and doing that you don’t do what God has put you here to do.” She emphasizes, “I’ve always been about the work. Not so much the exposure or any of that. I just love the work.”

The Queens Tour isn’t Mills’ only project. She recently treated fans to a remake of the classic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and hinted at more new music this year. Whether you’re enjoying her timeless hits or catching her live, Stephanie Mills exemplifies grace, talent, and authenticity—proving why she remains an enduring beacon in entertainment today.

Stephanie Mills Shines On The Queens Tour & Shares Timeless Wisdom  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

