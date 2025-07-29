RHOA: Kandi Says Shamea Should Stand On Her Feelings Amid Her Season 16 Cast Apologies—‘Don’t Hold Back’

After wrapping her rookie season as a housewife, Shamea Morton got some straight-shooting sisterly advice from Kandi Burruss, who thinks her passiveness potentially poisons relationships. “Don’t hold back on your feelings,” said the vet amid her good friend apologizing to the entire #RHOA season 16 cast.

While fans had mixed reactions to Shamea Morton’s first season as a full-time peach holder, with some even speculating that she might not return, her friend Kandi said Monday that she’s indeed coming back for season 17.

During an Amazon Live, Kandi shut down rumors that Shamea had been let go from the show, saying:

“No, that is not true. Shamea is definitely, so far, planning to come back… obviously the powers that be are gonna still test people, but as of now, she’s still on the roster.”

When a fan called Shamea “disappointing” and asked if Kandi had advised her to “keep it real” amid accusations of lying, the #RHOA vet didn’t hold back in her response

“I actually was with Shamea the other day… and I told her, she really don’t need that show,” said Kandi. “If she don’t want to go back, she does not have to go back. She’s living her best life. She has a wonderful marriage. But if she chooses to go back, then definitely don’t hold back on her feelings.”

As for accusations of lying, Kandi didn’t agree.

“I don’t really think that she lied,” she said, explaining that the real issue stemmed from Shamea not being upfront about her fallout with former bestie Porsha Williams.

“I feel like there were issues in the friendship prior; Shamea should’ve said something before, instead of acting like everything was okay.”

Kandi added that Shamea being passive let resentment build up, which caused more drama down the line.

“It’s okay to say, ‘I’m not feeling this.’ Just stand on it. Don’t act like you’re good, then blow up later — because then it looks fake. But really, it’s been bothering you the whole time.”

She also warned that reality TV makes it hard for real-life friendships to heal because drama drives viewership on platforms like #RHOA.

“When you fall out on TV, they gonna make you keep bringing it back up. Everybody gets to have an opinion. It’s got to go viral. It’s about to be a mess.”

She continued,

“Going into the next season, she just needs to address how she feels and be fully transparent.”

This comes amid Shamea’s shocking apology to her fellow castmates.

On July 27, right before part three of the Season 16 reunion aired, Morton, 43, took to YouTube with a video titled Dear Sweet 16 issuing a heartfelt apology to the cast.

Addressing Williams and her fellow housewives, Drew Sidora, Angela Oakley, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Britt Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and returning veteran Phaedra Parks head-on, the singer and reality TV star apologized for offending any of the ladies during her inaugural season as a peach holder.

“My elders and my family never steered me wrong. So I just wanna start by saying to all the ladies on the Sweet 16 cast—starting with Porsha, you know, Drew, Angela, Britt, Kenya, Cynthia, Kelli—I’m sorry. And if I missed anybody, I’m sorry.”

Morton continued:

“Even Phaedra coming in at the end… I’m sorry if I’ve ever offended you, if I made you feel less than, inferior, if I hurt you or caused you pain in any way. I’m sorry. Thank you, and I hope we can start fresh.”

She added:

“I wish you nothing but the best, and I hope that prayer finds its way into your heart and your household. That’s a wrap on Sweet 16.” Drama between Porsha and Shamea Came To A Head On Part Two and Three Of The Reunion.

Although her apology appeared sincere, tension between Morton and Williams was scorching during part two of the reunion last week (July 20) and for much of Sunday’s finale.

In part two of the reunion, Williams accused Morton of twisting key moments in their friendship, especially surrounding her wedding. The GoNaked Hair founder denied Morton’s claim that she never attended the ceremony.

While Morton insisted she only had one wedding in Africa, which she claimed her former bestie did not attend, Williams pushed back, asserting that she had, in fact, been present at a stateside celebration. To support her claim, she even shared a photo of herself dressed as a bridesmaid at the function, Shamea’s dowry, on her Instagram account after the show.

Morton didn’t let it slide. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, she clarified that the event Williams attended wasn’t a wedding at all. In fact, it was a traditional dowry ceremony hosted in her mother’s backyard. She also challenged Porsha’s narrative about sending flowers, saying the bouquet arrived during her birthday week, after she had already been cast on the show.

“You can keep your fake receipts with your fake ass friendship,” she wrote. “It’s crazy how I can be considered your lapdog for riding so hard for you, but at the same time, you say I was trying to sabotage you. Make it make sense! Since I got my peach, you’ve been trying to find a reason to end this friendship. You’re unbelievable!”

As previously reported, during the reunion, Williams finally revealed that she and Morton were no longer in communication. She went on to accuse the singer of coming into Season 16 with an agenda to bring her down, claiming she weaponized information from their past and used it both on-screen and in post-season interviews.

“It was a scheme and a plan,” Porsha said.

The drama finally filtered out in part three of the reunion when the duo’s friendship fallout eventually circled back to a deeper-rooted issue: long-standing tension between their mothers. Porsha opened up about the root of the tension between Mama Morton and her mother, Ms. Diane. According to her, both women had long worked in the childcare industry, operating in the same space for years without issue.

Sadly, things took a turn when one of Diane’s daycare locations went into foreclosure, and Morton’s mother purchased the property without informing her. Porsha claimed her mother only discovered what happened when she drove by the building and saw her own sign being taken down, replaced by Mama Morton’s.

Despite all the back-and-forth, part three of the reunion ended on a slightly more hopeful note.

Per Bravo, before walking off, Williams told Morton that she regretted how their once-strong friendship unraveled throughout the season.

“I really hate the way this season went. I continue to love you, I continue to cheer for you.”

She added:

”I put a button on that by saying that I love everybody that are on these couches. That’s not easy to say on this show. And, you know, thank you for such a beautiful season and a learning season for me.”

Morton promised to “be more open” about her feelings surrounding their relationship and prayed that there could be a path forward for healing and reconciliation.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” she said. “And I pray that, moving forward, I can build alliances with all the ladies,” she added.

Do you think Shamea and Porsha will be able to repair their friendship? Tell us in the comments below.

