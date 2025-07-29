National Chicken Wing Day 2025: Freebies and BOGO Deals

Source: Ali Waxman / Getty

National Chicken Wing Day is celebrated annually on July 29. This year, National Chicken wing day falls on a Tuesday. A day for indulging in delicious chicken wings, whether you prefer them spicy, sweet, or classic.

Many restaurants offer special deals and freebies to mark the occasion; making it the perfect day to enjoy your favorite wings and explore new flavors!

Here are some restaurants that are celebrating National Chicken Wing Day:

Applebees

BOGO WINGS (10-PIECE BONELESS) & (9-PIECE BONE-IN). USE CODE WINGDAY25

Buffalo Wild Wings

$0.75 WINGS WHEN YOU ORDER IN-APP OR IN-STORE

Wingstop

5 FREE WINGS WHEN YOU USE THE CODE ‘FREEWINGS’

Hooters

10 FREE WINGS WHEN YOU BUY 10 WINGS

Pluckers

$1 WINGS AND $2 PINTS

7-Eleven

BOGO FREE WINGS (5 OR 8 PC)

TGI Fridays

$0.50 (BONE-IN OR BONELESS) WINGS

Popeyes

BOGO DEAL ON 6-PIECE BONE-IN WINGS

Whataburger

BOGO WHATAWINGS WHEN YOU ORDER ONLINE OR IN-APP

