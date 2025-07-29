National Chicken Wing Day 2025: Freebies and BOGO Deals
National Chicken Wing Day is celebrated annually on July 29. This year, National Chicken wing day falls on a Tuesday. A day for indulging in delicious chicken wings, whether you prefer them spicy, sweet, or classic.
Many restaurants offer special deals and freebies to mark the occasion; making it the perfect day to enjoy your favorite wings and explore new flavors!
Here are some restaurants that are celebrating National Chicken Wing Day:
Applebees
BOGO WINGS (10-PIECE BONELESS) & (9-PIECE BONE-IN). USE CODE WINGDAY25
Buffalo Wild Wings
$0.75 WINGS WHEN YOU ORDER IN-APP OR IN-STORE
Wingstop
5 FREE WINGS WHEN YOU USE THE CODE ‘FREEWINGS’
Hooters
10 FREE WINGS WHEN YOU BUY 10 WINGS
Pluckers
$1 WINGS AND $2 PINTS
7-Eleven
BOGO FREE WINGS (5 OR 8 PC)
TGI Fridays
$0.50 (BONE-IN OR BONELESS) WINGS
Popeyes
BOGO DEAL ON 6-PIECE BONE-IN WINGS
Whataburger
BOGO WHATAWINGS WHEN YOU ORDER ONLINE OR IN-APP
National Chicken Wing Day 2025: Freebies and BOGO Deals was originally published on rnbphilly.com
