Media Maven LaTorria Lemon Talks Shining ‘Lemon-Lime Light’ Bright On OWN’s ‘Heart & Hustle Houston’ & H-Town’s Boss Business Baddie Scene [Exclusive]

Powerhouse publicist La’Torria Lemon has long ruled the room behind the scenes; now she’s stepping front and center to shine (Lemon-Lime Light) bright on OWN’s Heart & Hustle: Houston.

Source: Courtesy / OWN

The Houston native/Lemon-Lime Light Media owner kicked off her PR career at just 19 and hasn’t looked back since. With a resume that covers entertainment, hospitality, crisis management, and branding for A-list clients, La’Torria has become a trusted name and a true force in the game.

Source: Courtesy / OWN

And now, on Heart & Hustle premiering Saturday, August 2 at 9 pm ET/PT on OWN, we get to see all sides of her: the powerhouse publicist, savvy entrepreneur, loyal friend, and a woman navigating life and love in H-Town.

“The show literally came for me,” La’Torria Lemon told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada about Heart & Hustle: Houston, produced by the Emmy award-winning Jesse Collins Entertainment. “About three years ago, I got approached via DM. At first, I was like, ‘I don’t know what this is… are you reaching out to me by mistake?’” she recalled. “But they said, ‘No, we’ve been following you and your journey—we have a show coming about dynamic Houston women.’” La’Torria believes Houston is the heart of hustlers, a city full of quiet grinders making major moves. “We are a humble city, but there’s a lot of talent and hustlers that’s doing a lot of things, making a lot of noise in all the right ways,” she told BOSSIP. That go-getter energy shines through in Heart & Hustle: Houston, where Lemon stars alongside five other driven women who embody the city’s unstoppable spirit. Lemon said the opportunity gave her pause, and she turned to prayer and her father for guidance. “I talked to my dad about it and he prayed about it, and now, we’ve been on this journey for almost three years.”

As previously reported, the docuseries follows six Black women making big moves in Houston’s business scene — from event planning and spa ownership to nightlife, beauty, and brand building. La’Torria brings the media savvy, but also the heart. On screen, she’s the glue, hosting, being a listening ear, and diffusing drama.

“I’ve always been the neutral one, the safe space,” said LaTorria, who values lifelong friendships, like the one she’s had with her best friend since they were 3 years old. “Honestl,y my friends are my family. And so they’re my village on the days where I feel like giving up, they’re the ones who encourage me and give me a joke or give me a scripture that’s going to keep me going.”

But Heart & Hustle also reveals a more vulnerable side, especially when it comes to dating. After losing her dad, who set the bar impeccably high, La’Torria is feeling the pressure to find “the one” and settle down. She wants the American dream of a hubby and kids, but admits it’s been hard to find a man who measures up, although some try in her DMs.

“I do think the right approach could be nice, you know,” the hopeful (not hopless) romantic told BOSSIP. “If you slide into my DMs and there’s a good approach, and some creativity, and can make me laugh, then let’s figure out how we can further the conversation. But I don’t believe in flirting in the sense of trying to get business as well, because I’ve had a lot of that.

She continued,

“I want you to be intentional if you’re reaching out, because I don’t want you to waste your time. And please don’t waste my time.”

Beyond dating and PR, La’Torria also co-owns Rain On Washington, an indoor-outdoor dining and event space that’s quickly become a Houston hotspot.

After spending years amplifying other people’s stories, stepping in front of the camera was nerve-wracking, but La’Torria sees Heart & Hustle as her divine moment. She also hopes that viewers—especially aspiring publicists—walk away from Heart & Hustle: Houston inspired by her journey.

“I want them to see that it can be done, and you can achieve your goals,” she told BOSSIP. “As you’re making it happen for others, you can also figure out a way to make it happen for yourself.”

She proudly describes herself as “just a girl from the northside of Houston, Texas,” who keeps pushing forward and abides by her alma mater, Clark Atlanta University’s motto. “I’m a girl that’s out here finding a way or making one.”



With boundaries set, faith as her guide, and God as her publicist, La’Torria Lemon is just getting started.

OWN’s Heart & Hustle: Houston premieres Saturday, August 2, at 9 pm ET/PT on OWN.

✕

The post Media Maven LaTorria Lemon Talks Shining ‘Lemon-Lime Light’ Bright On OWN’s ‘Heart & Hustle Houston’ & H-Town’s Boss Business Baddie Scene [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

Media Maven LaTorria Lemon Talks Shining ‘Lemon-Lime Light’ Bright On OWN’s ‘Heart & Hustle Houston’ & H-Town’s Boss Business Baddie Scene [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com