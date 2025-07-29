Lonnie Hunter Releases New Single “Flow (Like A River)”

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty

Gospel powerhouse Lonnie Hunter invites listeners to ride the current of grace and joy in his uplifting new single, “FLOW (LIKE. A RIVER)”. Lonnie crafts an auditory experience that encourages hearts to open, spirits to rise, and faith to flow freely—just like a river. Ideal for anyone longing for encouragement and spiritual renewal, this track marks an inspiring new chapter in his acclaimed musical journey.

Dr. Lonnie V. Hunter is a Stellar Award-winning gospel artist, minister, radio host, and motivational speaker from the Chicago suburbs. He hosted the #1 morning gospel show on WGCI-AM and served as Dean of Students in a major Chicago-area school district. For eight years, he led the nationally syndicated Lonnie Hunter Show on Radio One stations and now hosts the award-winning morning show on Reach Gospel Radio.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and lead singer for the USAF jazz band, Dr. Hunter earned a degree in Public Administration/Public Relations from Western Illinois University. His music career began with The Voices of St. Mark, followed by solo hits like “I’m Back” and “Days of Elijah.” In 2010, he won the Stellar Award for “Announcer of the Year.”

Dr. Hunter also leads worship at Mt. Calvary Baptist in Lindenwold, NJ, and has been the long-time host of the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. He launched the life-changing “Get It Done” campaign in 2013 and holds an honorary doctorate in Sacred Music. He lives by Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

