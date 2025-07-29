Kirk Franklin’s 'DEN OF KINGS'
Kirk Franklin’s ‘Den Of Kings’
In Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings, a new dinner conversation series hosted by Franklin. In the second installment of the hit series, Kirk Franklin brings together Tyler Perry, Jeezy, and Derrick Hayes for a transparent conversation about legacy, leadership, faith, and the true meaning of being a boss.
Topics include:
• Why vulnerability matters in leadership.
• The real cost of success.
• Rewriting the Black male narrative.
• Mentorship, manhood, and mental health.
Kirk Franklin’s ‘Den Of Kings’ was originally published on praiserichmond.com
