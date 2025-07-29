Desktop banner image
Kirk Franklin’s 'DEN OF KINGS'

Kirk Franklin’s ‘Den Of Kings’

Published on July 29, 2025

BET Awards 2025 Media House - Day 2
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

In Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings, a new dinner conversation series hosted by Franklin. ﻿In the second installment of the hit series, Kirk Franklin brings together Tyler Perry, Jeezy, and Derrick Hayes for a transparent conversation about legacy, leadership, faith, and the true meaning of being a boss.

Topics include:

• Why vulnerability matters in leadership.

• The real cost of success.

• Rewriting the Black male narrative.

• Mentorship, manhood, and mental health.

Kirk Franklin’s ‘Den Of Kings’  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

