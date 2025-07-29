Listen Live
Keke Palmer Rewears Naomi Campbell's Versace Gown

Keke Palmer Channels Naomi Campbell While Slaying In Sheer Versace

Vintage Versace, worn by Naomi in 1996. Restyled by Keke in 2025. And yes, she ate.

Published on July 29, 2025

keke palmer naomi campbell dress World Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup" - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

When Keke Palmer walked into The Pickup premiere on July 27, she didn’t just serve a look; she channeled a fashion legend. Draped in a sheer, sequined Versace gown, the multihyphenate star wore a dress first slayed by supermodel Naomi Campbell nearly three decades ago.

Keke Palmer Channels Naomi Campbell At The Pickup Premiere

Naomi originally wore the dress to the 13th Annual Night of Stars in 1996. The gown was an asymmetrical sheer masterpiece with shimmering detailing and peekaboo mesh panels designed by the late Gianni Versace. The dress was a sexy, but sophisticated slay, revealing more than it concealed.

Back in the late 1990s, this style of dress was considered more risque. Naomi in the gown showed her rebel nature – and ability to start trends. Now the girls are bold, beautiful, and unapologetically showing skin.

Versace & Campbell At The 13th Annual Night Of Stars
Source: Rose Hartman / Getty

Keke’s version had her signature spin. She swapped the long sleeve for a delicate one-strap mesh shoulder keeping the rest of the garment the same. The Password star was giving on the red carpet in the dress’ sculpted hips, the swirling beadwork, the barely-there illusion across the chest and torso.

What made Keke’s take so special was also how she styled the look. She pulled out all the vintage glam stops: dramatic copper curls teased into full volume with a sculpted halo shape, bold lashes, a smoky eye, and high-drama accessories.

A diamond choker, tennis bracelet, and chunky hoops finished the look. Keke, like Naomi, was the drame and definitely runway ready.

Keke was just one of many stars gracing the carpet for The Pickup, which premieres on Prime on August 6. Attendees at the LA event included stars Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and special guests Vivica A. Fox, Aldis Hodge, Skai Jackson, and Da’vine Joy Randolph.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

