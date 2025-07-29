Karrueche Tran & Deion Sanders Spark Relationship Rumors As She’s By His Bedside During Surgery

Source: River Callaway / Getty

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders might be the latest celebrity couple to hard launch their relationship. After sharing the news that Coach Prime recently underwent surgery to have his gallbladder removed following being diagnosed with bladder cancer, 57-year-old Sanders posted a video to Instagram showing him recuperating in the hospital…with none other than a visibly emotional Tran, 37, by his bedside.

In the almost 20-minute video, which is the first part in a series of Sanders’ cancer journey called For Your Glory, Tran speaks multiple times about the former MLB and NFL star’s health.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer,” she said just before Sanders was taken away for surgery. “He is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines.”

She also explained that Sanders’ decision to remove his bladder was “the best” option “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn’t come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

Elsewhere in the video, there are glimpses of the two holding hands, as well as Tran smiling when talking to staff after Sanders’ surgery.

Fans on social media were caught off guard at the rumored new couple and wondered if this was their official hard launch to the public. Prior to the video, the two have not been seen together or attended any events.

Many will remember that Tran was in an on again, off again and highly toxic relationship with Chris Brown for several years. Following that, she dated former NFL star Victor Cruz.

As for Sanders, his last public relationship was with Babyface’s ex-wife, Tracee Edmonds, who he was engaged to until they split in 2023.

Neither Tran nor Sanders have publicly confirmed or denied being a couple, but the social media streets are now on high alert.

