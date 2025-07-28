Listen Live
Tyrese Haliburton Gets Engaged at Iowa State While Recovering

Tyrese Haliburton Gets Engaged at Iowa State While Recovering From Injury

Published on July 28, 2025

2025 NBA Finals - Game Three
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Even with a walking boot and scooter by his side, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is making major moves—both on and off the court.

While rehabbing from an Achilles tendon tear, the two-time All-NBA point guard added “wedding planner” to his list of offseason activities.

Over the weekend, Haliburton proposed to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones, and the moment was as heartfelt as it was nostalgic.

The couple met while attending Iowa State University, where Haliburton was a standout on the court and Jones cheered from the sidelines.

Fittingly, he returned to the place where it all began—Hilton Coliseum—for the proposal.

With the arena lights dimmed and oversized letters spelling out “Will You Marry Me” lit up at center court, Haliburton dropped to one knee on a bed of rose petals.

Photos and video captured the romantic moment—including his trusty scooter in the frame—as he popped the question despite his injury.

The celebration continued with a photo shoot around campus. Haliburton captioned the post:

“The place where our story started and where our next chapter begins.”

From leading the Pacers to planning a wedding, Haliburton is proving that love—and loyalty—are very much part of his playbook.

