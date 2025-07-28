Source: Gary Miller / Getty

NBA YoungBoy is back with a new album called “MASA“, his first project since getting out of federal custody earlier this year.

The album has 30 songs and features from Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz, but one track in particular is grabbing everyone’s attention: “XXX.”

In “XXX,” YoungBoy sparks some controversy, which left many fans confused and questioning his intentions. The music video adds even more shock value, showing women in revealing clothes holding guns while dancing. In the background, the words “All Hail Trump” are spray-painted in green on a wall.

YoungBoy doesn’t hold back his support for former President Donald Trump in the song. He raps, “Make America Slimy Again / Whatever Trump doin’, b*tch, it’s good for the youngins.” This comes as a surprise to fans, since he dissed Trump back in 2017 on his song “Red Rum.”

So why the change of heart? It might be because Trump pardoned YoungBoy earlier this year, cutting short his prison time for gun charges. It seems that gesture made a big impact on the rapper, leading him to openly praise Trump in his new music.

Fans online were not really feeling YB showing love to Trump. Some think he’s just trolling, while others wonder if he actually supports him. Either way, it’s got people talking and put YoungBoy back in the spotlight.

SMH: NBA YoungBoy Shows Donald Trump Love On New Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com