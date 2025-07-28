Deion Sanders Opens Up About Bladder Cancer Recovery

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and NFL Hall of Famer, recently opened up about his battle with bladder cancer, revealing that he underwent surgery earlier this year to remove his bladder after a malignant tumor was discovered. During a press conference ahead of Colorado’s fall football camp, Sanders shared his journey, offering a candid glimpse into his health challenges and recovery.

“The process wasn’t easy,” Sanders admitted, reflecting on the emotional and physical toll of his diagnosis and surgery. Despite the difficulties, Sanders has been declared “cured” by his doctor, Dr. Janet Kukreja, who confirmed the successful removal of the tumor.

Sanders revealed that he kept the diagnosis private from his family, particularly his sons, to avoid distracting them during critical moments in their lives. “My sons, to this day, don’t know what transpired,” he said. “I just told them it was something with my foot because I wanted to give them the focus on making the team and not focused on dad.”

The cancer was discovered after routine vascular tests raised concerns, prompting further evaluations. Sanders, who has faced other health challenges in recent years, including complications from foot surgeries, has been open about the adjustments he’s had to make post-surgery. “I can’t pee like I used to pee. It’s totally different,” he shared, adding with humor, “I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean.”

Sanders also noted the impact on his daily life, including significant weight loss and frequent nighttime bathroom trips. “I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We’re in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”

Despite these challenges, Sanders remains determined to lead his team and inspire others facing similar health battles. “It’s just totally different, and I know there’s a lot of people out there going through what I am going through and dealing with what I am dealing with. Let’s stop being ashamed of it and let’s deal with it. And let’s deal with it head-on.”

As Sanders prepares for the upcoming football season, fans may notice a portable toilet on the sidelines—a practical adjustment that underscores his resilience and commitment to his team. His openness about his journey serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of confronting health challenges with courage and transparency.

Watch the press conference below:

Deion Sanders Opens Up About Bladder Cancer Recovery was originally published on hotspotatl.com