Birthday Girl GloRilla Celebrates B-Day With Baller Brandon Ingram

Burrrrtifully Booed Up: Birthday Baddie GloRilla Celebrates Cake Day With Baller Brandon Ingram, Fans Think They’re Smashing To Baecation Bits

GloRilla blew out candles on her birthday cake, seemingly with her new baller boo.

Published on July 28, 2025

Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/ Chris Graythen

Another day, another athlete/entertainer relationship. Rumors are circulating that GloRilla might have landed herself an NBA boo, and people everywhere are congratulating her for making burrrtiful music with the baller. Get ’em, Glo!

The Memphis rapper was spotted getting cozy with Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram during her birthday turn-up in Cabo, and the chemistry was too undeniable to ignore.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, Glo and Brandon were seen dancing cheek-to-cheek at nightclub Balam in the early hours of Monday morning. The “Yeah Glo!” spitter had her arms wrapped around the baller’s neck as they swayed on the dance floor, and eyewitnesses say she and her crew pulled up deep and took over a whole section for her b-day celebration.

Security apparently wasn’t playing either; TMZ reports that her team made sure no one got too close or recorded while she and Ingram were vibing. Still, someone managed to capture a few pics of the two together.

The rumored couple was later seen leaving hand in hand around 3 a.m., adding even more fuel to the dating rumors. Fans are also pointing out a previous tweet from Glo quoting Cardi B’s track “Outside” that may have been about Brandon.

“I’m so small & tiny he so big & tall,” tweeted the Memphis rapper on June 17.

The Cabo sighting comes just days after Glo made headlines for something much less celebratory. BOSSIP previously reported she was hit with felony drug charges after police allegedly found marijuana during a search following a home break-in. But clearly, she’s not letting legal drama dim her birthday shine.

On Instagram, she shared a b-day post to herself captioned, “Happy Glo Day to Queen Leo [Leo sign emoji].”

What do YOU think about the GloRilla and Brandon Ingram dating rumors?

