Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Wraps As Highest Grossing Country Tour

On Saturday, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter concluded her groundbreaking 32 “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour” stop in Las Vegas. The superstar continues to make history as the “Cowboy Carter” tour becomes the highest-grossing country tour ever.

According to numbers reported to Billboard Boxscore, the “Cowboy Carter” grossed $407.6 million and sold 1.6 million tickets.

The multi-Grammy award-winning artist concluded the tour with a bang, with performances at the Allegiant Stadium featuring Shaboozey, Jay-Z and Destiny’s Child for surprise performances.

With the high gross of the “Cowboy Carter” tour, Beyoncé also becomes the first American artist and female artist to wrap two tours over $400 million. The artist’s Act I, “Renaissance World Tour” grossed approximately $580 million. Billboard reports that the artist joins artists like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones.

The “Renaissance World Tour” still holds the record of being Beyoncé’s highest-grossing tour, expanding over 56 tour stops and selling 2.8 million tickets.

The “Cowboy Carter” album also gave Beyoncé her first Album Of The Year award win at the 67th annual Grammy Awards– a win fans have said has been a long time coming. The singer has expressed how her country album was a personal testament to her roots– as a Black woman born and raised in Texas and paying homage to Black country trailblazers like Linda Martell and young country artists like Shaboozey, Tanner Addell, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer and Tiera Kennedy.

She expressed that the birth of “Cowboy Carter” also came about after a 2016 performance at the CMA Awards when she did not feel welcome.

“When you are breaking down barriers, not everyone is ready and open for a shift. But when I see Shaboozey tearing the charts up and all the beautiful female country singers flying to new heights, inspiring the world, that is exactly what motivates me,” the superstar said in a previous statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The album, featuring acts like Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Shaboozey, also did enormously well on the Billboard Country charts, landing at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums and Top Album Sales charts.

The success of the “Cowboy Carter” tour, along with its revolutionary cowboy chic fashion, extraordinary production and important history lessons with Black artists and genres, can break barriers once unknown for Black artists and challenge the status quo in the music industry.

