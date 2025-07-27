Did ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Just Soft Launch Her New Boyfriend Over The Weekend In NYC?

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Garcelle Beauvais is possibly entering her cuffed era – and the girls are loving it.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, actress, and forever bombshell stepped out in New York City hand in hand with her new man, entrepreneur Earl Robinson. The two were spotted heading into the Hayes Theater to catch the Tony-winning play Purpose, and it’s safe to say Garcelle was the moment.

Blog site JustJared reported the news over the weekend on July 26. “Garcelle Beauvais is going public with new boyfriend Earl Robinson,” the site wrote on Instagram next to pictures from Backgrid USA.

See Garcelle Beauvais Slay The Streets Of NYC While Hand In Hand With Entrepreneur Earl Robinson

Known for her timeless beauty and sophistication, Garcelle gave rich date night energy in a black sheer lace dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. She layered the look with a sharp black blazer and carried a quilted black clutch that screamed understated luxury. With her long, sleek hair parted down the middle and a soft glam beat to match, Garcelle looked TF good.

Her man, Earl, looked just as on point. The CEO of Goodwill Brands kept it classic in a navy blue pinstripe suit with a crisp white button-down shirt and a navy pocket square. The couple looked effortlessly in sync—giving polished, grown, and very much taken.

Though Garcelle hasn’t posted Earl on her Instagram yet, this red carpet–worthy sidewalk debut in the heart of NYC tells us everything we need to know: she’s glowing and he’s grinning.

See other pics that Garcelle dropped from that night on her page below.

Since Leaving The RHOBH Garcelle Beauvais Has Been Living Her Best Life – We Are Here For It

Fans of the Haitian-American actress remember her as “Fancy” on The Jamie Foxx Show, but newer audiences followed her through seasons of RHOBH. In fact, Garcelle was notably one of the only Black women in the franchise.

She officially exited the show this past May and has been living her best life ever since. Her Instagram page showcases even more stunning moments in the streets of New York, new movie opportunities with Lifetime, nights out with friends, and fabulous vacations.

While details on her love life are pretty private, we are rooting for Garcelle. We are always here for a fine plus one holding your hand on a theater date, and a Black woman being showered with love and appreciation.

Ok, Garcelle! We see you.

Did ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Just Soft Launch Her New Boyfriend Over The Weekend In NYC? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com