‘WWE: Unreal’ EXCLUSIVE: CM Punk & Rhea Ripley Think The Netflix Docuseries Won’t Take Away Pro Wrestling’s Magic

Yes, we all know that wrestling isn’t real, but it still requires a lot of work, manpower, and physicality to make a WWE production come together. WWE: Unreal, the latest product of the deal between the sport’s entertainment giant and Netflix, pulls back the curtain and gives wrestling junkies and casual fans an unprecedented look at how the sausage is made.

WWE: Unreal gives us, for the first time, a look into the WWE writer’s room and outside of the ring with your favorite WWE stars, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, and Xavier Woodsshowcasing their lives when they are not in character.

Ahead of the docuseries release, CASSIUSLife’s Men’s Lifestyle and Pop Culture writer, Bernard “Beanz” Smalls, spoke with WWE superstars CM Punk and Rhea Ripley about WWE: Unreal.

CM Punk & Rhea Ripley Both Feel WWE: Unreal Won’t Negatively Impact The Product

CASSIUSLife / WWE: Unreal

A magician never reveals his or her secrets, so it’s no surprise that some wrestling fans feel the WWE shouldn’t give this away, considering the writing and production process that goes into putting on a WWE live event.

Both CM Punk and Rhea Ripley believe that this show will only benefit the product, not harm it, and welcome the intimate look into the company that pays them, as well as into their lives outside of the wrestling ring.

“I don’t see it negatively affecting us. The cat’s been out of the bag, ” CM Punk begins. “I think it’s up to us to try to figure out a way to put the toothpaste back in a tube and therein lies some of the magic that we’re able to do because no matter what the fans think, they know it’s my responsibility as the artist in the ring to lead them along and show them, that’s the magic of CM Punk.”

Netflix / WWE: Unreal

Punk continues, “You don’t know where the line is, and I can kind of tread that water. I see it being no different after this airs, and I think it’s just going to be kind of educational for the fans to see what we do on a daily basis.”

Ripley adds, “I think it would be very beneficial for them to understand what goes into just one TV day. So I’m excited to see it myself because I just think it’s going to be a nice little learning curve for everyone.”

Wrestlers Like Rhea Ripley Have Emotional Breakdowns Too

Netflix / WWE: Unreal / Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is easily one of WWE’s most popular superstars. She has taken the women’s division of pro wrestling to new heights, alongside other superstars like Naomi, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and more.

Ripley is also one of the most dominant superstars, who commands your attention as her music hits and she makes her entrance, and that’s why she has become a fan favorite. A moment in the docuseries shows Ripley in a vulnerable moment before a big match, revealing the pro wrestler in an emotional funk and struggling to get into Mami mode.

We asked her about that moment and how she was eventually able to get over her emotional breakdown in time for her WWE Raw on Netflix match. Ripley credited CM Punk with giving her a pep talk before the show, while also revealing she was in her head after suffering a major injury and worrying it might stunt her career.

“I was an emotional wreck because obviously I know what’s happening. I was just scared for the future, and I didn’t want the good times to end in a way,” Ripley explained. “So I was just in my head. And then I also was scared about coming back because I was injured, and that first match back is always terrifying because you just don’t know if you’re going to re-injure yourself. You don’t know if you’re going to be good enough, rusty. You don’t know what is going to happen when you get through the curtain. So I remember freaking out and Punk came up to me, he gave me a bit of a pep talk, told me to remember who the hell I am, which I needed to hear at that current time because I was a bit of a wreck.”

She continues, “But then we had the whole entrance where I would walk up and see Dom, and then we’d walk to the rain together. So that whole moment there with Dom was kind of a nice little goodbye in a way. And it kind of calmed me down because Dom has always been someone that was able to calm me down in such horrible situations for myself where I’m stressing myself out or working myself up. So he also helped me through it, and just hearing my music, my music is something that always snaps me into Rhea Ripley hearing. That was definitely a good help as well.”

CM Punk Doesn’t Have Any Regrets Regarding His Early Fallout With Triple H & WWE

Netflix / WWE: Unreal / CM Punk

Finally, we asked CM Punk about his highly publicized breakup with the WWE and his fallout with Triple H, who is now the Chief Content Officer of the company. The docuseries explores CM Punk’s fallout with both WWE and Triple H, stemming from his disappointment with not receiving the WrestleMania shine he had long sought.

We also see Punk’s growth and his reaction after finally fulfilling one of his lifelong dreams in his professional wrestling career. We asked if Punk would have done anything differently or if he was satisfied with how things ultimately turned out and he revealed that he is not the type of person who lives with regrets.

“I’m a guy that doesn’t have any regrets. Everything in this world happens for a reason. The only thing I can tell you is that in 2014, I had to go, for better or for worse,” Punk tells CASSIUSLife. “I didn’t want to, but I knew I had to. I was burnt out. The wheels were coming off. And it was a business of what have you done for me lately? And I was literally killing myself trying to prove myself to people that if they didn’t see it by then, they weren’t ever going to see it. So I peaced out.”

Punk continues, “Time, kind of did its thing and it brought us back here. And just my perspective is completely different. I don’t look back and say, oh, I would’ve done this different. I wish somebody would’ve done this different. That’s a waste of time. I think if you look back too often, you’re going to wind up not seeing where you’re going. And I’m focused on the future, and the future’s bright as hell right now. I love working with Triple H hand in hand on a lot of stuff and there’s just a trust there now that wasn’t there before.”

Netflix’s WWE: Unreal premieres July 27th.

‘WWE: Unreal’ EXCLUSIVE: CM Punk & Rhea Ripley Think The Netflix Docuseries Won’t Take Away Pro Wrestling’s Magic was originally published on cassiuslife.com