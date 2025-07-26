‘Top Boy’ Actor Michael Ward Accused Of Rape And Sexual Assault In UK

Source: SAMEER AL-DOUMY / Getty

Michael Ward, the British actor known for his role in Netflix‘s popular series Top Boy has been charged with rape and sexual assault connected to alleged events that took place in 2023.

The 27-year-old Jamaican-born performer is slated to appear before the Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Aug. 28 to answer to the charges, People reports. He is currently facing two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault levied by an accuser who remains unnamed by UK police.

“Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward – we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports,” said Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the investigation for Metropolitan Police.

Ward has not been arrested in connection to the crime and will appear before the court under his own free will. The young actor has been making a name for himself over the last few years appearing in projects like The Book of Clarence, The Beautiful Game and The Old Guard. He also received rave reviews for his work in The A List prior to his breakout role as Jamie on the Drake-produced Top Boy.

“I deny the charges against me entirely. I have cooperated fully with the police throughout their investigation and will continue to cooperate,” Ward said in a statement amid the charges. “I recognise that proceedings are now ongoing, and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared. Given those proceedings, I am unable to comment further.”

Though the allegations against Ward are serious, the deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South, Catherine Baccas, has asked that the public allow the actor his right to a fair trial before rushing to judgment.

“Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023,” said Baccas in a statement. “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial. It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

