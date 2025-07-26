Stevie Wonder Clears the Air on Blindness Rumors

Source: Justin Engelhardt / Radio-One

Stevie Wonder recently addressed the long-standing rumor questioning his blindness during a stop on his “Love, Light and Song” U.K. tour in Cardiff, Wales, as reported by Variety. Speaking to the audience on July 9, Wonder tackled the speculation with his signature humor and grace.

In footage captured by fans, Wonder joked about the persistent rumors, saying, “When did I want to let the world know this? But I wanted to say it right now.” He acknowledged the chatter about his ability to see, earning laughs from the crowd, before delivering a heartfelt response: “Seriously, you know the truth.”

Wonder clarified his condition, stating, “Shortly after my birth, I became blind. Now, that was a blessing because it’s allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight. See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what color they are, but what color is their spirit?”

The rumors, which have circulated for decades, have even been fueled by celebrities. Lionel Richie once joked on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” about an incident where Wonder pretended to drive a car, leaving Richie momentarily stunned. Wonder’s playful sense of humor has often added fuel to the fire, but his recent remarks in Wales offered a poignant perspective on his life and vision.

By addressing the rumors head-on, Wonder reminded fans of his unique ability to see beyond physical appearances, focusing instead on the spirit and essence of people. His words resonated deeply, showcasing the wisdom and perspective that have made him a beloved icon for generations.

