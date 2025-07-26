Obama Portrait Artist Cancels Smithsonian Show Over Censorship

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Artist Amy Sherald, renowned for her portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama, has canceled her American Sublime exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, citing censorship concerns. The controversy centers on her painting Trans Forming Liberty, which depicts the Statue of Liberty modeled after a transgender artist. Smithsonian officials reportedly raised concerns about the painting, fearing it might offend President Donald Trump and his supporters.

As reported by CNN, Sherald was set to become the first contemporary Black artist to have a solo exhibition at the gallery. However, she withdrew after discussions about removing the painting or replacing it with a video contextualizing transgender issues. In a statement, she expressed disappointment, saying, “I entered into this collaboration in good faith… Unfortunately, it has become clear that the conditions no longer support the integrity of the work as conceived.”

The Smithsonian’s decision comes amid a politically charged climate. President Trump, in his second term, has targeted institutions like the Smithsonian, accusing them of promoting divisive ideologies. His administration has rolled back transgender rights and pressured cultural institutions to align with his directives. Earlier this year, Kim Sajet, the National Portrait Gallery’s director, resigned following Trump’s criticism of her leadership.

Sherald’s American Sublime exhibition, which has already toured San Francisco and New York, features vibrant portraits of Black life and American identity. Trans Forming Liberty, painted in 2024, holds space for transgender individuals whose humanity has been politicized. Sherald stated, “At a time when transgender people are being legislated against, silenced, and endangered… silence is not an option.”

This cancellation underscores the challenges artists face in navigating the intersection of art, politics, and social justice. Sherald’s decision to withdraw her show highlights her commitment to integrity and advocacy. While the Smithsonian expressed disappointment, Sherald’s work continues to inspire, sparking critical conversations about representation and freedom of expression. Her stand serves as a powerful reminder of art’s role in challenging societal norms and championing marginalized voices.

